Abbott girls coach Matt Hejl is a self-proclaimed introvert, which can make relationship building a challenge sometimes. “It takes a little time to get used to me, to get to know me,” Hejl admitted.
Fortunately, his athletes are far beyond that curve.
Hejl has coached at Abbott for the past 13 years, and in the past two he has coached the girls teams throughout the volleyball, basketball and track and field seasons. That’s plenty of time outside of regular school hours for Hejl to get to know his players, and vice versa.
“They’re used to my voice,” he said, chuckling. “They know me, they understand me, and that’s a big part of it. I think that’s huge, and also we’ve learned how to keep it all in perspective.”
The “it” to which Hejl is referring is another special run of success for the Lady Panthers basketball squad. Abbott is 18-0 overall on the season and 7-0 in district play, ranked 17th in the state in Class 1A, as the only unbeaten team in the rankings.
The Lady Panthers haven’t really even been tested yet, at least not all the way to the buzzer, as they’ve won all 18 of their games by double figures. Despite that, Hejl and the players aren’t getting ahead of themselves, and aren’t clearing out space for a state championship trophy just yet.
“We’ve shown great consistency, but we’ve only beaten teams that I feel like we should have beaten,” Hejl said. “But we are playing consistently, and I think that means we’re on the right track.”
Hejl typically schedules an early-season tournament in Abilene to give his team a raucous challenge against some of the top West Texas competition. However, this year the Lady Panthers never made it out west. That’s because they put together a deep volleyball playoff run that stretched all the way to mid-November before they fell to Blum in the Region II-1A final.
But a flip through Abbott’s season scorebook would still reveal plenty of impressive wins. The Lady Panthers went 4-0 against a quartet of 2A teams at the Hubbard Tournament – Rice, Palmer, Hubbard and Frost. In early December, they beat a club team from Australia, 48-32, and right before the new year they walloped perennial playoff contender Iredell, 64-49.
Five seniors provide Abbott with valuable experience – Rachel Kallus, Kenna Mynar, Gracy Russell, Emily Loyola and Katelyn Pustejovsky. Sophomore Kaitlyn Nors has stepped up as a steady starter, while junior Sofi Stalker stands out as the Lady Panthers’ top overall player on both ends of the court. Stalker was a top 10 finisher at the state cross country meet, and her “conditioning is phenomenal,” Hejl said.
It’s a mix that could help Abbott do some damage in the state playoffs once those games commence in mid-February. But for Hejl and his players, there is more going on than a singular goal of winning a state title.
“We’ve probably talked more about life this year than ever before,” Hejl said. “It’s not that we’re neglecting the things that lead to winning games, but we’ve had a lot of real moments, a lot of real, raw moments this year. I’ve tried to coach the last two or three years with more empathy. … I think when you take that approach, it’s easier to lay your head down at night at the end of the year.”
Midway swimmers claim district gold
Midway’s girls swimming team showed their flash in the splash pool, winning the District 10-6A title last weekend in Killeen. Meanwhile, Midway’s boys finished second to Belton, and in the combined boys/girls rankings Midway finished as the overall team champion. Midway’s combined score of 308 bested Belton by a single point.
For the Midway girls, sophomore Juliana Wiehrdt swam to district titles in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100 freestyle, while also coming up with legs on the first-place 200 freestyle relay team and the second-place 400 freestyle relay bunch. The 200 team also included Erika Neal, Hailey McDonald and Isabelle Lho.
Another sophomore Genevieve Biderdorf also turned in a splendid district meet for Midway, as she won district titles in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Biderdorf also helped the Pantherettes take second in the 200 medley relay, along with McDonald, Sophia Ramsey and Katriel Oyler.
The highlight for the Midway boys came in the 200 medley relay, as the Panthers shook off their No. 4 seeding and zipped to the district title. That foursome was comprised of JT Sword, Noah Rafalski, Ulises Cruz Mancinas and Toby Smyers. Midway also took silver medals behind Cruz in the 200 IM, Clay Crane in the 500 freestyle and Coby Canale in the 200 free.
Next up for Midway will be the Region III-6A meet in Mansfield on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Former Centex coach garners honor
Last weekend Lee Yearwood was inducted into the Mount Vernon (Ill.) High School Hall of Fame. Yearwood was part of a state medalist 880 relay team at Mount Vernon in 1960.
He has several Central Texas connections, as he was a two-year letterman at guard for the Baylor basketball team in 1963-65. He later became head basketball coach at Richfield High School and an elementary school principal in Crawford.
Yearwood is already part of the Rend Lake (Ill.) Junior College Athletic Hall of Fame.
Crawford softball ranked No. 1
With the state title comes the target.
Crawford will open the 2020 softball season as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A. Kirk Allen’s Lady Pirates went 36-3 last year and won the program’s third state championship. They’ll return several seasoned veterans, including reigning Super Centex Player of the Year Makey Dunbar in the pitching circle and sweet-slugging Kyla Mach in the infield.
Other Central Texas teams ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s preseason softball poll include Bosqueville at No. 10 in 2A and Robinson at No. 5 in 4A.
Teams can begin practicing on Friday, and the UIL season will begin on Feb. 17.
Axtell’s Kalka headed to UMHB
Axtell softball player Kennedy Kalka will continue her playing days at Mary Hardin-Baylor, and will celebrate with a signing ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday at the Axtell High School gym.
Kalka earned first-team Super Centex honors as a sophomore in 2018, and was an all-district performer last year.
