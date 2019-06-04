The Robinson baseball and softball programs enter the summer in similarly unique circumstances.
Both the Rockets and Rockettes advanced to the Class 4A Region III finals before falling in three-game series, and both will be under the direction of new coaches next season.
Robinson softball coach Bobby Cervenka said on Tuesday that he will be taking the same position at Moody beginning next fall.
Cervenka has been a head softball coach for 19 seasons, including the last 12 at Robinson.
“I’m just excited, starting over with a new challenge, trying to build something,” Cervenka said about the move to Moody.
Cervenka led Robinson to the 3A state tournament in 2010 and guided the Rockettes to at least the third round of the playoffs in each of the last five esasons.
“We were right there in the mix every year,” Cervenka said. “We had great kids and a lot of success.”
On Monday, Robinson baseball coach Bryan Kent announced on Twitter that he is leaving the school.
“For the past 10 yrs, I’ve poured my heart and soul into this baseball program,” Kent said in an extended note Tweeted by @rocketbaseball. “I was blessed to coach some fantastic young men and make many great memories that I will cherish forever. As I leave this program, I’m confident that you guys will carry on the great tradition of Robinson Baseball.”
Robinson advanced to the state tournament four times under Kent. He guided the Rockets to the state championship game in 2011 and 2017 and state semifinals in 2012 and 2016.
Kent was contacted by the Trib on Tuesday, but declined to expand further on his announcement that he was leaving the school.
Victory Bowl games highlight weekend schedule
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star games will dot area venues on Friday and Saturday.
The Victory Bowl softball and baseball games will be held simultaneously at 6:30 Friday night at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s baseball and softball complex in Belton.
The Victory Bowl volleyball game will start at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon at University High School and the Victory Bowl football game will kick off at 6:30 on Saturday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
This year, the Victory Bowl service projects, practices and contests will bring together 92 football players, 24 volleyball players, 20 cheerleaders, 36 baseball players, 30 softball players, 75 band members and 30 area head coaches.
Seeking Super Centex baseball/softball nominations
The deadline for Super Centex baseball and softball nominations is the end of the business day on Friday.
Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards they have won. The Trib will also select a Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Coach of the Year, so suggestions to that end are encouraged as well.
Nominations can be submitted to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.