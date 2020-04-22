One of Tyler Holcomb’s missions since taking over as athletic director at Bishop Louis Reicher in 2019 has been something he dubbed “growing the growl.”
Now the growl is front and center for everyone to see. You can’t miss it, smack dab on the side of those shiny, new white lids.
Holcomb unveiled Reicher’s new helmets for 2020 this week, and they’ve got some growl to them for sure. The white helmets, designed by Holcomb in conjunction with AU Concepts and Designs, feature a giant baby blue Cougar logo on the side, spanning a good portion of the helmet’s available real estate.
“I sent it to a bunch of our kids (Tuesday) via text message, all the ones I have numbers for, and then I put it on social media to try to get people excited about it,” Holcomb said. “The feedback has been really positive. I don’t think I got one negative comment. Well, no, there was one — one athlete said, ‘I like it, but maybe the Cougar could be smaller.’ That’s how I felt at first, but it’s really grown on me, and the kids seem to like it.”
The helmet reveal is only the latest piece of a larger rebranding initiative at the school. In January, school administrators announced that they were changing the name from Reicher Catholic to Bishop Louis Reicher and partnering with the University of Dallas to give its students access to the university’s curriculum and research materials.
“So, we’ve been trying to streamline our look,” Holcomb said. “Athletically, that (Cougar) will be our athletic logo across all our sports. We’re also in the process of renovating our weight room, and it’ll be featured prominently in there. … It just goes with our school’s mission of one body, mind and spirit.”
Holcomb said that the weight room renovation is coming along nicely and should be completed within the next two weeks. “We just hope to keep building the excitement,” he said.
Last year, the first under Holcomb, the Cougars went 4-7 and made the TAPPS Division III football playoffs, falling to Bay Area Christian, 49-22, in the first round.
China Spring’s Alexander makes pledge to Minnesota
As birthdays go, D’Marion Alexander made sure his 18th was one to remember.
The China Spring junior linebacker announced his commitment to Minnesota on Wednesday, choosing the Golden Gophers over a variety of suitors, including Arizona State, Texas Tech, Kansas and TCU. The decision came, as planned, on his birthday.
“First and foremost I want to thank the man above for blessing me with the abilities to play the game that I so desperately love, without God I’m absolutely nothing,” Alexander wrote on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. “Secondly, I want to thank all the universities/coaches that believed in me throughout the recruiting process, those relationships will last a lifetime. … With that being said, I will be continuing my academic/athletic career and committing to the University of Minnesota!”
Alexander (6-5, 215) is a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and the 100th-ranked player in Texas for the class of 2021. He made 40 tackles, seven quarterback disruptions, one sack and six tackles for losses as a junior in 2019.
Crawford, other Centex teams dot final state rankings
With last week’s cancellation of the rest of the UIL athletic seasons, it ended hundreds of local teams’ quest for a state championship.
It may provide little consolation, but at least one area team still ended the year at No. 1.
Crawford ended up No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s state softball poll. The Lady Pirates were 15-0-1 on the year and seeking their fourth state title in the past nine seasons.
Bremond ended up fifth in the 2A softball rankings, while Abbott was ninth and Moody ended in a tie for 25th.
In Class 4A, China Spring’s promising softball season will end with a No. 19 state ranking.
In the final Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association polls, Robinson closes its year ranked No. 4 and China Spring was No. 9 in Class 4A. In 3A, Troy came in at No. 7, while Bosqueville finished up at No. 6 in 2A. In 1A, Abbott was ranked No. 7.
Midway, Clifton, Groesbeck and Valley Mills were all receiving votes in their various classifications.
In other sports, Lorena’s girls soccer team closed out with a No. 21 state ranking in the TGCA Class 4A poll.
Trib seeks Super Centex soccer nominations
The Tribune-Herald is currently accepting nominations for the annual Super Centex Girls and Boys Soccer Teams.
The 2020 soccer regular season was on the cusp of completion when the coronavirus outbreak prompted the suspension and eventual cancellation of all spring sports.
Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards they have received. They may be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
