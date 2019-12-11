It wasn’t exactly a full-scale turnaround, but the Moody football team did triple its number of wins from 2018 to 2019.
Now the Bearcats, coming off a 3-7 campaign, will get a new head football coach going into 2020.
Moody athletic director Marty Garcia confirmed on Wednesday that former head football coach Jason Hill has resigned from that role. However, Hill is still employed by Moody ISD and Garcia said he will be welcomed back as an assistant coach.
The Bearcats posted the head football coaching position last week and the school will continue taking applications throughout December.
“There are a lot of coaches that are still in the playoffs, so we want to honor that,” Garcia said.
Moody won its final two games of the regular season, defeating Axtell, 35-21, on Nov. 1 and Itasca, 27-22, in the regular season finale on Nov. 8. But that wasn’t enough to get the Bearcats in the playoffs as they finished fifth in District 8-2A Division I.
Moody will return a few key players, including the district offensive newcomer of the year. Freshman quarterback Ryder Hohhertz won that honor.
Garcia said he doesn’t have a specific coaching style in mind as Moody begins the coaching-search process.
“We are open to different schemes,” Garcia said. “Ultimately what we’re looking for is someone who can put our student athletes in the best position possible, put them in competitive situations. So we’re not going to say that we’ve got to run the ‘I’, or we’ve got to run spread or anything.”
Garcia said Moody has received about 60 applications so far. The school plans to narrow its list of candidates and begin interviews in early January.
Hill was in his second school year as head football coach. He compiled a 4-16 record in two football seasons guiding the Bearcats.
State semifinals come to town
While defending state champions La Vega (4A D-I) and Mart (2A D-II) are still in the hunt for more titles in Midlothian and Pflugerville respectively on Friday, there will be two in-town playoff clashes this weekend.
Traditional small-school powers Omaha Pewitt (13-1) and East Bernard (14-0) will face off at 7:30 Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
McLane Stadium will host the 6A D-II state semifinal between Katy Taylor (9-5) and Austin Westlake (13-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Katy Taylor has come on strong in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 5-5 mark and placing fourth in 19-6A.
Seeking Super Centex nominations
Central Texas high school football coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit their nominations for the 65th annual Super Centex Football Team and 35th annual Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.
Nominations should include the players’ positions, heights, weights, classifications, any honors or awards they achieved, and all pertinent statistics.
They can be emailed to chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com. Coaches may also submit their all-district teams, which will be published the same day as the Super Centex teams, in early January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.