The Midway Panthers should be getting used to the Thursday night routine at Killeen ISD’s Leo Buckley Stadium.
For the second time this fall and the fourth time in the last two seasons, Midway plays in Killeen a night earlier than usual. This time the Panthers face Shoemaker under the Thursday night lights.
And, by the way, this one has a generous helping of playoff implications.
That’s because Shoemaker (5-2, 4-1 in District 12-6A) enters on a four-game winning streak in its quest for its first playoff berth since 2015.
Midway coach Jeff Hulme attributes the Wolves’ success to third-year coach Toby Foreman’s system taking hold.
“You can see on film that they understand what Coach Foreman wants them to do,” Hulme said. “They’re playing a lot faster because they’re not having to think as much.”
While Shoemaker is playing its best football in years, Midway (4-3, 4-1) has been struggling more than usual in district play.
The last time the Panthers played in Leo Buckley Stadium, they escaped with a 24-21 victory over Ellison in double overtime four weeks ago. That victory kept up Midway’s district winning streak that dated back to 2013. But Harker Heights dealt Midway a 17-14 defeat last week, snapping the Panthers’ 37-game run.
Midway gave up five turnovers in the loss to Harker Heights, including an interception on its final drive. But Hulme hasn’t ordered his backs and receivers to carry footballs to class or anything like that in response to the rough outing.
“It’s the eighth game of the year, so it’s not like we just figured out we need to work on taking care of the ball,” Hulme said. “We’ve been pretty good about not (committing turnovers). It all built up into one game.”
Three of last week’s turnovers were interceptions. If Midway responds by relying on its running game for the sake of ball security, it has a trusted weapon ready to soak up the carries. Panthers running back Will Nixon needs 108 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season.
Defensively, the Panthers will try to contain a balanced Shoemaker offense. Wolves quarterback Ty Bell does a good job of directing traffic in two-back sets, but he can also make plays with his arm or legs. Two weeks ago, he ran for a crucial 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Ellison. To top that, Bell completed the game-winning two-point conversion pass to wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, lifting Shoemaker over the Eagles.
To its credit, Midway has consistently won at Leo Buckley Stadium, even if the games have been closer than fans expected lately. The Panthers need another Thursday night win in Killeen to stay in the hunt for the 12-6A title.
“From our standpoint, we’ve got to come out there ready to go and I’ve got full confidence in our guys that they will do that,” Hulme said.
Dickerson, Amendola head HOF class
The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2020 on Tuesday. It will include a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a two-time Super Bowl champion among its nine new members.
Eric Dickerson, who led Sealy to a state title in 1978, will represent the decade of the 1970s. Dickerson went on to star at SMU and set an NFL rookie rushing record as he ran for 1,808 yards in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Woodlands wide receiver Danny Amendola, who played a key role in the New England Patriots victories in Super Bowls XLIX and LI, will represent the 2000s.
The remaining members of the Class of 2020 include Charley Taylor from Grand Prairie Dalworth for the 1950s and before, Garland’s Chuck Dicus for the 1960s, Midland Lee’s Tyrone Thurman for the 1980s, Tyler John Tyler’s David Warren for the 1990s, West Orange Stark’s Dan Hooks and Lake Travis’ Chad Morris in the Eddie Joseph Coaching category, and Joe Martin in the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game category.
The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held May 2 at the Ferrell Center.
UIL adds water polo
Central Texas swimmers can start practicing their shooting skills as the UIL has added water polo as a pilot sport.
The UIL Legislative Council passed an amendment to add water polo beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Now the new sport needs to be approved by the state’s Commission of Education before competition begins.
According to a report in the Dallas Morning News, water polo will be a fall sport and stands to be the first new sport the UIL has added since wrestling joined the lineup in the 1998-99 school year.
Marlin WR, Connally DT win polls
Marlin wide receiver Trajon Butler received 4,531 votes to win the WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week poll this week. Butler caught four passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 44-33 loss to Thrall. Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum, Central Texas’ leading rusher with 1,888 yards, finished second in the offensive category with 2,954 votes.
Connally defensive tackle Torii Pullen, who had 10 tackles and a sack in the Cadets’ win over Mexia, claimed the defensive player of the week poll win. Pullen garnered 2,532 votes, 1,886 in front of Bosqueville linebacker Larson Hoffmeyer in second place.
