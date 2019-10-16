The McGregor boys’ cross country team ran to glory earlier this week as the Bulldogs swept the top four spots at the District 19-3A meet on Monday in Cameron.
McGregor junior Eddie Dominguez claimed the individual district championship with a time of 16 minutes, 22.4 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Bulldogs sophomore Sebastian Valdez followed 25.5 seconds behind Dominguez in second place.
Then McGregor sophomore Raul Arceo and Sonny Marquez finished third and fourth, and senior Gustavo Delgado took ninth place. In doing so, the Bulldogs posted a team score of 18, well ahead of second place Little River Academy with 71.
Similarly, the McGregor girls’ cross country team won the 19-3A title as junior Alayia Malbrough and senior Jennifer Torres finished ahead of the pack.
Malbrough won the individual district championship with a time of 12:28.1 over the 3,200-meter course. Torres clocked 12:31.6 for second place. Cameron Yoe freshman Logan Pevehouse finished third at 12:42.4.
The McGregor girls posted a team score of 35 and were 35 points in front of second-place Rogers in the team standings.
At the 18-4A meet in Gatesville, the home Hornets boys team took spots 2-6 for a near-perfect score of 20 points in zipping to the district title.
The Hornets were led by Luis Macias in second place overall, who clocked 17:32.7 on the 5,000-meter course. Jeffrey Tesar (third), Miles Barnes (fourth), Ramon Medina (fifth) and Carlo Martinez (sixth) rounded out Gatesville’s scoring.
Robinson junior Alex Speer won the regional title by more than a 30-second gap. Speer clocked in at 16:56.8, and helped the Rockets finish second overall to advance to regionals as a team. La Vega finished third in the team race and will also move on to the regional meet. The Pirates were paced by freshman Ivan Magdaleno in 10th place.
In the girls’ two-mile race, Lorena freshman Addison Sykora chugged to a convincing victory, coming in with a winning time of 12:03.7, roughly 36 seconds faster than second-place Tasha Thoms of Gatesville.
Lorena also bested Gatesville in the team race, scoring 34 points to the Lady Hornets’ 42. Robinson, as the third-place team, will join that duo at regionals. Lorena’s Chloe Tigelaar finished third in the race, Gatesville’s Katrina Thoms was fourth and China Spring freshman Hadley Phillips took fifth. Phillips was the top finisher not on an advancing team, and will be joined by teammate Emily Jenkins (ninth) at the regional meet.
Hillsboro junior Ronald Harden won the 17-3A individual title and led the Eagles to the team championship at Wallace Park in Hillsboro. Harden finished in 16:41.28 to beat Roberto Maldonado of Venus by more than 30 seconds.
The Region III-4A meet is slated for Oct. 28 at Kate Barr Park in Huntsville. The top four teams at regionals, along with the top 10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams, will advance to the state meet.
Connally coach speaking at FCA lunch
Connally football coach Shane Anderson will be the featured speaker at the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ community luncheon on Oct. 23 at Waco’s Central United Methodist Church.
The event is scheduled to start at noon and will end at 1 p.m. Food will be provided by Fuddrucker’s, and tickets are $10 per person. To reserve a spot, email FCA director Ben Johnson at benjohnson@fca.org.
Fairfield, Marlin rep Centex in hoops rankings
Central Texas girls’ basketball teams will tipoff the season in a little less than a month and many of them will be trying to play their way into statewide recognition.
But as the season begins, the area’s representation in the Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings is a little sparse.
Marllin, ranked No. 10 in 2A, and Fairfield, at No. 8 in 4A, are the only Central Texas programs to make the preseason top 10 in their classes.
The top-ranked teams include Converse Judson in 6A, Amarillo in 5A, Argyle in 4A, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in 3A, Martin’s Mill in 2A and Nazareth in 1A.
Wiley, Pendleton win player of week polls
Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley’s breakout season continued as he won the WacoTrib.com Offensive Player of the Week poll this week. Wiley, who rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the Blackcats’ victory over Fairfield last week, received 5,081 votes. That was more than 1,500 in front of West running back Lawson Kendrick in second place.
But West won a poll as Trojans linebacker Joseph Pendleton garnered 5,382 votes to claim Defensive Player of the Week. Pendleton had 11 tackles in West’s win against McGregor and finished more than 1,400 votes in front of Connally defensive lineman Torii Pullen in second place in the poll.
