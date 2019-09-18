Mart coach Kevin Hoffman is learning what his team is made of the hard way.
As usual, Mart is taking on a handful of bigger schools in nondistrict play this season. But it’s not going quite as smoothly as in the past.
In fact, the Panthers have lost two straight after falling to Holland, 20-3, on Sept. 6 and Franklin, 20-16, last Friday.
That marks the first time that Mart has lost games on consecutive weeks since the 2013 season when the Panthers were defeated by Rogers and Goldthwaite on back-to-back Friday nights in September. Mart advanced to the regional final round of the playoffs that season and finished 10-4.
Hoffman certainly isn’t panicking this time around.
“We’re getting better,” the Mart coach said. “It’s easy to practice and easy to play when you’re winning. But you find out a lot about your team when you have some adversity. The kids are practicing hard and focusing on the task at hand.”
Mart will try to bounce back as it hosts Riesel on Friday. Then the Panthers go on the road to face Refugio, currently the No. 1 ranked team in 2A Division I, on Sept. 27.
The Panthers start district play on Oct. 11 at home against Meridian. A year ago, Mart walloped its 11-2A Division II opponents by an average score of 63-2 and only gave up points in two of the five games.
That’s where this campaign might look a little bit different because while the Panthers are fighting through a challenging nondistrict slate, a few of their loop foes are riding high.
Hubbard, Wortham and Dawson are all undefeated going into the fourth week of the season.
Dawson especially seems to be enjoying a turnaround. The Bulldogs were 1-2 at this time a year ago. Now their 3-0 mark includes a 22-point win over Axtell in the season opener, a throttling of Bartlett and a 22-point road win at Valley Mills last week.
To be realistic, though, Mart is still the overwhelming favorite to win 11-2A DII. The Panthers moved up to the No. 3 spot in this week’s Texas Football rankings despite their two-game skid.
“I think we’re going to be just fine when we play some schools our size,” Hoffman said.
Elsewhere in the TF rankings
The Connally Cadets and Robinson Rockets each advanced one spot in Texas Football 4A Division II rankings. Connally, which edged China Spring 21-20 last week, went from No. 4 to No. 3, while Robinson climbed from No. 10 to No. 9 after the Rockets beat Troy, 63-35.
La Vega held steady at No. 3 in 4A Division I following its 21-7 victory over Austin LBJ. Likewise, Cameron Yoe stuck at No. 3 in 3A Division I after defeating Gatesville, 68-34; and Clifton remained at No. 9 in 3A Division II having smashed Maypearl, 45-0.
Joining Mart in climbing in 2A Division II were the Bremond Tigers, who moved up from No. 10 to No. 6.
Lady Pirates, Lady Eagles headed for showdown
Crawford and Valley Mills appear to be speeding toward a top-10 district matchup on the volleyball court.
Crawford (30-3) is staying strong in the No. 1 spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 1A-2A rankings, while Valley Mills has been steadily climbing. The Lady Eagles (21-5) were ranked No. 17 two weeks ago, but have since ascended to No. 6.
Crawford and Valley Mills will play each other on Oct. 11 in Valley Mills, then meet again Oct. 22 in Crawford.
Other Central Texas volleyball teams in the TGCA rankings this week include Troy at No. 5, West at No. 13 and Groesbeck at No. 16 in 3A, and Lorena at No. 22 in 4A.
Robinson, Whitney stars earn POW
Robinson quarterback Joseph McHenry and Whitney linebacker Dawson Hightower were voted the Week 3 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week on the wacotrib.com online poll that closed Wednesday.
McHenry passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 212 yards and two more TDs. He also posted an eye-popping number of votes as he finished with 13,956. Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum was second at 11,262 votes.
Hightower, who had 12 tackles including a tackle for loss, garnered 5,483 votes to win the defensive category. China Spring safety Jordan Nevarez was second with 3,060 votes.
