Live Oak sophomore Wyatt Tyson had a throwing fit on Friday at the TAPPS Class 3A North track and field regional meet at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.
Tyson posted personal records in both the shot put and discus to advance to this week’s state meet in both events.
He won the shot put with a toss of 44 feet, 4 inches, and finished second in the discus at 122-0.
“Before this weekend, discus had been his stronger one,” Live Oak athletic director and head track coach Brice Helton said. “He PRed (set a personal record) by over two or three feet to get into 44. It kind of flip-flopped this weekend.”
Tyson posted the best throw in 3A in the shot put and the third best in the discus entering the biggest stage of the spring. The TAPPS State Track and Field Championships will be held at Midway’s Panther Stadium this weekend with the field events and 3,200-meter run scheduled for Friday and the rest of the running events on Saturday.
Tyson leads a large contingent from Live Oak who will be competing at state. He’s joined in the shot put by Carter Mencken, who finished third in regionals with a throw of 40-9.
The Falcons are sending all of their relay teams – the girls’ and boys’ 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 – to Midway on Saturday. Because TAPPS has just two regional meets per classification, the top four finishers in each event advance to state. The Live Oak girls’ 4x400 claimed second place in the regional meet, the Falcons boys’ 4x400 and 4x100 grabbed the regional bronze medal, and the girls’ 4x100 and 4x200, and the boys’ 4x200 all finished fourth to earn a state berth.
“We were the only team out of that north region in 3A to qualify all six relays to state,” Helton said. “We’re so young right now, most of those relays on the girls’ side are made up of all freshmen. So coming into state we’re seeded 7th or 8th in almost all of those relays. We’re staying positive about all the experience all these freshmen are getting.”
The rest of Live Oak’s state meet party includes Katie Branch, who finished third in the regional meet in the discus, Claire Hansard, who took second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, Aidan Snyder (4th in 110 hurdles) and Zoe Barnes (4th in 800).
Vanguard will have five athletes competing in the state meet, led by Carter Klepper, who finished second in the high jump at the 4A north regional. Vikings Kylie Rogers (3,200), Aaron Leonard (400), Uriel Ibarra (1,600) and Elijah Hansard (triple jump) all earned state berths with four place at regionals.
Reicher’s Noah Plsek claimed the silver medal in the shot put in the regional meet to punch his ticket to state. He’ll be joined by Sheridan Robinson in the 400 and Ben Brittain in the 200, both of whom took fourth in regionals.
Connally gets a face lift
The Connally ISD school board approved a few key athletic facility upgrades on Monday night, including renovation of the girls’ locker rooms and coaches’ offices and a new football field and track.
Cadets athletic director Shane Anderson said it’s been a while since the girls’ athletic facilities got an upgrade, so they took priority in the presentation to the school board.
“I was not willing to do anything until we did something with those girls’ facilities,” Anderson said. “They’ll be getting new locker rooms, new lockers, new coaches’ office, restrooms, laundry rooms and storage rooms.”
Perhaps the most visible changes will come inside Mac Peoples Stadium, where Connally will convert from a grass field to a new field turf playing surface, and resurface its track.
“We kind of did the math on it,” Anderson said about the proposed field turf. “You’re talking about touching 80 percent of your student population from grades 6-12.”
Along with the football and soccer teams playing on the field, Mac Peoples Stadium also hosts band and cheerleading performances and competitions, and a variety of youth league and other community events.
As for the track, it’s merely the home of one of the Cadets’ most successful programs.
“We have three state championships in track,” Anderson said. “We feel like we should have one of the best tracks in the area.”
Lorena athletes ink letters
Six Lorena athletes in four different sports made their college choices official on Monday.
The Leopards baseball team led the way with three signees as A.J. Bell signed with Stephen F. Austin, Jett Forrest signed with Northeast Texas Community College and Bryce Strahan signed with Murray State.
Lorena linebacker Daylon Bartosh inked with Hardin-Simmons. He’ll join Leopards defensive back Cade Michna, who signed with the Cowboys in February. Lorena track standout Lynda Farmer will join the Abilene caravan as she signed with the Hardin-Simmons track program. And Lady Leopard Maddie Pierce signed with Dallas Baptist cheer.
University soccer players headed to the next level
A University Trojan soccer duo will sign their letters on Friday.
Midfielder Josue Rodriguez has committed to Southwestern Assembly of God University and Mizael Gonzalez has committed to Ranger Junior College.