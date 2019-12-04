For the first time in a very long time, the Lorena Leopards will be one of the big kids on the block for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
As was expected, the UIL’s classification cutoff numbers were released on Tuesday morning and Lorena’s snapshot enrollment number of 505 meant that the Leopards will go from Class 4A (4A Division II in football) to 3A (3A D-I in football) beginning next fall. That makes Lorena one of the largest schools in 3A, which will include schools with enrollments between 350 and 514.
It wasn’t a surprise to Lorena athletic director Ray Biles, who knew his school’s snapshot number was right on the line of the previous classification cutoff and the numbers tend to nudge upward every two years.
But it will be something new.
“I’ve been here 28 years and this is the first time we’ve been on the other side of the line,” Biles said.
Central Texas sports fans would have logic on their side in figuring the Leopards will have a dominant athletic program in 3A. After all, last school year, competing in 4A, Lorena made it to the third round of the playoffs in football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball, the regional semifinal in softball and the regional final in girls’ soccer.
True to form, though, Biles isn’t counting up wins just yet.
“There are plenty of outstanding programs around here in 3A,” Biles said. “It’s not like we’re sitting here saying, ‘OK, pick out who wants second place.’ We have a lot of respect for those guys. There’s not an arrogance about anything.”
For one thing, Lorena won’t be alone in joining the 3A ranks. Fairfield, which competed with the Leopards in 8-4A D-II in football the last two seasons, will also be reclassifying to 3A.
The Leopards and Eagles will be in the mix with Super Centex-area schools like West, McGregor, Whitney, Troy, Cameron Yoe, Groesbeck and Teague in football and Clifton, the area’s only 3A D-II football program, in all other sports.
The new districts will be released by the UIL in February.
While the district and playoff landscape will change for Lorena and Fairfield, Biles said he doesn’t anticipate any of the Leopards’ programs changing how they do business too much. When it comes to nondistrict competition, look for Lorena to keep up a lot of longstanding rivalries.
“We’ll be staying with 4A schools across the board because, number one, it will make us have to play well,” Biles said. “If we go back up in two years, we don’t want the kids to go through a mental shock of that. We will have been playing plenty of 4A schools. We’re still going to play China Spring and Connally and Robinson and those schools.”
Other schools affected by the UIL’s new cutoff numbers include China Spring and Gatesville, both of whom will be moving from 4A D-I to 4A D-II in football. Riesel is moving up to 3A (2A D-I to 3A D-II in football). Hamilton will drop a classification to 2A and Dawson will move up a division in football to 2A D-I.
Midway kicker Boland chooses Baylor
Midway standout kicker Bryce Boland announced via Twitter on Monday that he has committed to play college football at Baylor.
Boland has handled kicking and punting duties for the Panthers the last two seasons. He went 125-for-125 on extra points and 8-for-10 on field goals, according to Midway play-by-play radio announcer David Smoak.
As a junior last season, Boland was the Super Centex Boys’ Soccer Newcomer of the Year.
Boland’s father, Brian Boland, is Baylor’s head men’s tennis coach.
Centex volleyball players make all-state
A bevy of area volleyball teams earned representation on the Texas Girls’ Coaches Association’s all-state team.
In Class 4A, Lorena senior Haley Flores made the team. Flores was the District 18-4A MVP, making a team-high 640 digs.
West’s senior duo of libero Claire Simmons (1,139 digs) and outside hitter Hallie King (658 kills) both garnered all-state honors in Class 3A.
Naturally, Crawford’s state championship team cleaned up on all-state honors with four players making the squad — seniors Anne Williams, Peyton Elmore and Ana Maddox and sophomore Lexi Moody. Other Centex players to make the 2A squad were Bremond’s Lyndsie McBride and Alyvia Peralez and Frost’s Kinsley Fuller and Sydney Woods.
In Class 1A, Abbott and Blum, which played each other in the regional final round, each placed four players on the team. Abbott was represented by Rachel Kallus, Sofia Stalker, Kenna Mynar and Allison Wolf, while Blum placed Emma Rodriguez, Emma Jones, Ruby Salinas and Kylie Sanders on the squad.
Seeking Super Centex nominations
Central Texas high school football coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit their nominations for the 65th annual Super Centex Football Team and 35th annual Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.
Nominations should include the players’ positions, heights, weights, classifications, any honors or awards they achieved, and all pertinent statistics.
They can be emailed to chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com). Coaches may also submit their all-district teams, which will be published the same day as the Super Centex teams, in early January.
