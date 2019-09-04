La Vega will host one of the premiere games in all of Texas high school football this week as the Pirates, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Division I, host No. 3 Argyle at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium.
And the ticket has double the value for fans as the event will also feature the induction ceremony for the inaugural class of the La Vega ISD Hall of Fame prior to kickoff.
La Vega will induct a class of 11 that includes athletes, outstanding former students, administrators and special contributors to the school district. La Vega announced the start of the new tradition in August and revealed the first honorees, which include Texas Football founder and longtime Trib sports editor Dave Campbell, former major leaguer Arthur Rhodes and track and field national champion Stacey (Bowers) Smith.
“It’s a good thing for the inductees, they deserve it, and it’s good for the community,” La Vega athletic director Willie Williams said. “It’s going to be a big deal.”
Along with inducting Campbell into the La Vega ISD Hall of Fame, the school is starting the Dave Campbell Award for Excellence. The first recipient will be former educator and community leader George Dixon.
Smith and Rhodes will be inducted as Athletic Achievement award winners.
Former La Vega boys’ basketball coach Kevin Gill, who led the Pirates to the 2000 3A state title, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and receive the Coach’s Award.
The rest of the La Vega ISD inaugural Hall of Fame class includes Lewis Breeland (Educator’s Award), Dr. LuAnn Ervin and Amy Bajer Delk (Academic Achievement), while Tom Stanton, Kenneth Young and Gary Young will receive Friend of La Vega awards.
The game itself is sure to attract a big crowd as well. Williams said this is the highest-ranked matchup he can remember the Pirates hosting. Argyle, La Vega and high school football fans in general are advised to come early. Not only is the kickoff 30 minutes earlier than usual for Friday night games (per District 5-4A Division I policy), there aren’t going to be advance ticket sales, so lines to buy tickets at the stadium at game time could be longer than usual.
“We’re expecting a large crowd,” Williams said. “We’ll do it like we always do. We have a large following and we’ve had big crowds in the past for China Spring games and others like that.”
La Vega and Argyle have met in a series of big games in recent years. The Eagles defeated La Vega, 31-29, in non-district play in Argyle last season, but then the Pirates got revenge by defeating Argyle, 31-14, in the 4A Division I Region 2 final in December. Before that, La Vega defeated Argyle in the 4A Division I state championship game, 33-31, at NRG Stadium in Houston for the Pirates’ first football state title in 2015.
“This game here, we want to win it. But the ones that are really important are when you’re playing to advance in the playoffs,” said Williams, who was La Vega’s head coach when the Pirates won their 2015 state championship. “We don’t put all our stock in this one game. The rankings are fun for the fans.”
Lady Pirates still No. 1 in volleyball poll
The Crawford volleyball team remained on top at No. 1 in 1A-2A when the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association state poll came out on Tuesday. The Lady Pirates (27-3) then backed it up by defeating 4A opponent China Spring that night. Crawford dismissed the Lady Cougars in straight sets, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14, as Katie Warden and Anne Williams each posted 11 kills, Lexi Moody dished out 30 assists, Peyton Elmore had 17 digs and Hannah Morton notched 5 aces.
Also in 1A-2A, Valley Mills (14-5) entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 17.
Other Central Texas volleyball teams in the state rankings include Lorena at No. 14 in 4A, and Troy at No. 5 and West at No. 22 in 3A.
Send us your stats
Central Texas football coaches are encouraged to send nominees for the weekly Honor Roll and Player of the Week to chad.conine@wacotrib.com by 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The Honor Roll will run in Sunday editions of the Trib all football season and the Player of the Week poll will appear on the high schools page at wacotrib.com.
This week Marlin wide receiver Trajon Butler, who caught 6 passes for 105 yards and a TD against McGregor, won Offensive Player of the Week with 8,908 votes. Reicher offensive lineman Noah Plsek, who had 11 pancake blocks, was second in the offensive voting with 5,460 votes.
La Vega safety Ara Rauls III, who had 14 tackles, 2 TFLs and an INT against Medina Valley, won Defensive Player of the Week with 7,122 votes, topping Clifton linebacker Riley Perry, the second-place finisher with 3,032 votes.
Also, coaches can send Friday night results and stats for publication in Saturday editions of the Trib by calling 254-757-5710 or emailing bcherry@wacotrib.com or sports@wacotrib.com.
The Trib will also start its weekly StatsPlus feature in next Tuesday’s editions, with stats and standings from around the area. Coaches can send season stats to either Chad Conine (chad.conine@wacotrib.com) or Brice Cherry (bcherry@wacotrib.com). The deadline for submission is noon on Mondays.
