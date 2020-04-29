When Hubbard’s Logan Morris finished up his final football game last fall, he figured that would be the last time he’d ever strap on the pads.
As it turns out, he’s getting a unique opportunity as a college athlete – in two sports, no less.
Morris has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. He’s wanted to be a pilot for years, and he views the Coast Guard as an ideal way to train in that direction while serving his country as well.
But the real kicker came during the application process, when one of the Coast Guard coaches reached out and asked Morris for some video of his athletic exploits. Later he got word that he would have the opportunity to play football and baseball for the Bears, who compete in NCAA Division III in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.
“It’s very exciting,” Morris said. “I wasn’t even thinking about playing college sports, just about trying to get a good education and serve in the military afterward. To get this opportunity is pretty crazy. … It won’t be my last game after all.”
Morris has been interested in flying planes since he was a freshman at Hubbard. He initially focused his attention on the Air Force Academy, but ended up applying to all the various service academies. Ultimately the Coast Guard, which approves fewer than 400 appointments each year from a pool of more than 2,000 applicants, gave Morris the happy news that he’d been accepted. “I feel like the Coast Guard is going to be a really good fit for me,” said Morris, who plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Morris enjoyed a successful athletic career for the Jaguars. As a senior quarterback, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound dual threat threw for 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions, while adding another 477 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing. He was looking forward to a promising senior baseball season in 2020 but ended up playing only one inning due to injury. He took a ball to the mouth and broke his jaw. “I’m lucky I didn’t lose all my teeth,” Morris said. “But my mouth feels great now.”
He said that the Coast Guard coaches haven’t yet talked to him about potential positions, where he might fit in on the team. He expects to start having those conversations after he reports June 29 for Swab Summer, the start of a cadet’s Coast Guard journey. But he’s willing to play wherever the coaches need him.
Just getting the chance is a win in itself.
“I always set goals for myself, but I’m just really enjoying having the chance to play football again,” Morris said. “I’m just going to try to play to the best of my ability and get a starting spot somewhere on the field, wherever the coaches feel like I can help. … I’m just ready for this new chapter in my life.”
TABC clinic going virtual with impressive lineup
When the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches holds its annual clinic next month, it’ll follow a vastly different format than normal. Instead of coaches from around the state gathering in one location, the TABC will hold a virtual clinic online from May 11-17, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Yet in some ways, this year’s gathering will be bigger than ever.
The TABC has attracted more than 70 speakers from around the state and the country, including college coaches like Tennessee’s Rick Barnes, Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams, Texas Tech’s Chris Beard, Texas’s Shaka Smart, Oklahoma’s Sherri Coale and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, among others. The NBA will also be represented through speakers like Phil Beckner of NBA Player Development and assistant coaches J.P. Clark of the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul Miller of the Chicago Bulls. From Baylor, men’s associate head coach Jerome Tang and strength coach Charlie Melton will lead sessions.
“This format allows us to provide coaching insight from some of the best basketball minds in the United States,” said TABC executive director Rick Sherley. He went on to note that the online format will allow players and fans to sign up and view the sessions as well should they so choose.
The TABC convention has averaged more than 2,100 coaches in attendance over the past seven years, the organization said in a release.
Anyone who wants to view the TABC’s Virtual Clinic should register at tabc.coachesclinic.com. The premium option is $99 and the standard option is $60. For more information, visit tabchoops.org or call (281) 313-8222.
UIL to discuss rule changes, possible new sports
The UIL’s Legislative Council will meet at 9 a.m. Friday via teleconference to review rules and vote on proposed rule changes, the organization announced Wednesday.
The meeting will be available for viewing on the UIL’s Legislative Council webpage at www.uiltexas.org or on its YouTube page. Among the topics up for discussion will be adding water polo and unified sports as pilot programs for the 2020-21 school year. Unified sports pairs up athletes with intellectual disabilities and their partners to train and compete, as in the example of the Special Olympics.
The Legislative Council is made up of 32 school administrators from around the state, including Bruceville-Eddy superintendent Richard Kilgore from the Central Texas region.
