It all started with an idea.
After that, a host of phone calls ensued. Venues were booked. Travel arrangements were made. Google deserves a major assist, too.
All of that to host a high school tennis tournament? Yep.
But not just any run-of-the-mill nondistrict tournament. Later this month, Midway will host the inaugural UTR National High School Team Tennis Championships, featuring some of the top teams from around both the state and country.
The tournament is the brainchild of Midway coach Troy Simonek. He’d long wanted to bring a national-level tennis showcase to Waco. But he knew he’d need lots of help — and courts. Fortunately, he found assistance all over town.
“One of the first things I did was ask (Baylor men’s tennis coach) Brian Boland about using their courts,” Simonek said. “Because we have so many teams coming in, we’ll be using our courts at Midway plus courts at Lorena, China Spring, Robinson, MCC, Waco Regional (Tennis Center), Ridgewood, and the Baylor indoor and outdoor facilities. Fortunately, Coach Boland was on board. That guy is awesome — he really wants to be part of the Waco community and not just advance Baylor tennis. So huge props to Brian and to Joey (Scrivano) for working out a weekend that we could put this on.”
Once he had the venues lined up, Simonek needed to lock down the participants.
“I just started Googling every state championship event, Googling the schools to find their tennis page, and then started emailing coaches,” Simonek said.
Over time, he assembled a stellar field. A total of 24 boys teams and 24 girls teams will participate in the event, which is slated for Feb. 28-29. They’ll engage in NCAA-style matches, with teams facing off in three doubles matches and six singles matches.
The field includes Harvard Westlake of Los Angeles, which won the California team state title and had five players compete in the Kalamazoo Nationals; Arizona state champion Brophy Prep from Phoenix; Nevada state champion Palo Verde; Fayetteville High, the top-ranked team in Arkansas; and Louisiana Catholic of Baton Rouge, the reigning champs out of Louisiana.
Additionally, five of the top seven ranked teams in Class 5A and 10 of the top 20 in 6A in Texas will help fill out the field. That includes the likes of Highland Park, Amarillo, Georgetown, Plano West, Southlake Carroll, Lake Travis and Round Rock Westwood.
“Harvard Westlake is legitimately as good as some Division I men’s teams out there,” Simonek said. “Hopefully some of the Texas teams can give them a run for their money.”
Before the tennis balls start flying, the teams will gather for a banquet on Feb. 27 featuring guest speaker Matt Knoll, the former NCAA title-winning coach at Baylor.
If all goes well, the event won’t be a one-off, but rather a regular circled-in-Sharpie date on the calendar.
“We’re wanting to make it an annual event,” Simonek said. “It’ll continue to take Baylor to logistically make it happen. We’re looking at maybe moving it to Allen next year, and then maybe bring it back to Waco the year after that. We’ll also end up pushing it back a couple of weeks in the future, because some of the schools, like some of the great programs in Oklahoma, couldn’t take part because their seasons don’t start until March 1.”
For more information on the tournament, visit the UTR National High School Tournament link at midwayisd.org.
Four Centex players make 3A all-state
Troy’s human bullet Zach Hrbacek, the Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year, was one of four Central Texas players to gain first-team recognition on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Team.
Hrbacek topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight year, as he rushed for 2,746 yards and 56 touchdowns while helping the Trojans to a 12-2 record.
He was joined on the all-state first team by Cameron Yoe offensive tackle Will Scott, Clifton receiver T.J. Ferch and Whitney do-it-all senior Devin Wilson, who made the team as a kick returner.
Scott graded out at 92 percent for his blocking with 32 knockdowns, 16 pancakes and no sacks allowed. Clifton’s Ferch was one of the most prolific pass catchers in all of 3A, hauling in 78 balls for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns. When teams kicked Wilson’s way, he made them pay, bringing back two kickoffs and two punts for touchdowns in just 14 total returns.
Area players who made second-team all-state were Cameron Yoe receiver Kobe Young, Troy tight end Beau Workman and Yoe linebacker Nico Vargas.
Moody hires Judd as new football coach
Lonnie Judd is headed back to Central Texas.
Moody ISD announced Wednesday that it would be recommending Judd as its new head football coach and assistant athletic director. The Moody school board approved the hiring on Wednesday night.
Judd is a familiar face to Centex football fans, as he worked from 1995-2009 on Kent Bachtel’s staff, including a stint as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Judd is a graduate of Midway and Baylor, and began his coaching career at Reicher in 1991, where he coached football, girls basketball, track and field, and powerlifting.
Since 2009, Judd has been at Keller Timber Creek, where he held posts as assistant head football coach and offensive coordinator, assistant track coach and head wrestling coach.
Judd said he was “extremely excited” to be coming to Moody, and that part of the appeal was coming back home.
“When the Moody job opened, I was immediately interested,” he said. “I’m a Central Texas guy, a Midway guy, a Baylor guy, and it just feels so good to come back home.”
Moreover, Judd sensed that there was an opportunity to build something special at Moody.
“I really do (feel that way). They’re doing things right in Moody, they’ve got a great superintendent in Gary Martel, who’s a football guy, a great board that is committed to doing everything right. I think we can build up a heck of a program,” he said.
Judd will start in Moody on March 2.
The Moody job opened in December when Jason Hill resigned after two seasons. The Bearcats were 3-7 in the 2019 season.
University athletes sign letters
A pair of University seniors made their college commitments official on Wednesday.
Trojans football standout Corey Sandolph signed with UT-Permian Basin. Sandolph racked up more than 500 return yards and brought back a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns. He also made 46 catches for 590 yards and five TDs, all team highs.
Additionally, University softball’s Kaylen Estrada signed with Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.
