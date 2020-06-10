After a year of doing two jobs, Rickey Phillips has decided to scale back to one. It wasn’t an easy decision, though.
The longtime Gatesville volleyball coach took over as the Hornets’ athletic director in June of 2019. He spent the 2019-20 school year filling both roles, but it sapped him of some of his energy. So he has decided to hang up his whistle as volleyball coach in order to devote his full attention to the AD position.
Phillips said that at times last volleyball season, he found himself during matches thinking about what he still needed to get done as athletic director. So this move made a lot of sense.
“It was just time,” Phillips said. “I wanted to make sure that I do my job well. I want to make sure that I’ve got time to help every sport, and help every coach be successful up here. I wanted to make sure I had as much time in the fall as I would winter and spring to do that. That kind of prompted that as well.”
Phillips said that Gatesville hopes to introduce a new volleyball coach by early next week.
His legacy with the Lady Hornets is more than secure. In 19 seasons, Phillips accumulated a 509-247 record, as Gatesville was a perennial playoff contender. He was the 2003 Super Centex Coach of the Year, when the Lady Hornets won 26 matches and claimed their first district title since 1985. Last September, Phillips won his 500th career match as Gatesville’s coach when the team dispatched Burnet.
He also leaves the program in great shape, as Gatesville went 29-16 in 2019 and reached the area round of the 4A playoffs before falling to Carthage.
But for Phillips, it’s not the wins he cherishes most, but the people.
“Some of the best (memories) are being around my players,” Phillips said. “They made that job, it wasn’t work. I mean, it was work, but it wasn’t a job. It was so much fun most every day. I can say that very honestly. Most days, it was a lot of fun. I’ve been really fortunate to have some really hard-working kids in 19 seasons here in Gatesville, kids that didn’t mind doing the extra stuff and being coachable. I’ve been really fortunate to have that.”
Phillips said he also considered himself grateful to have received the chance to coach all three of his daughters – Caitlin, Kelsey and Janey. All three are in education now, as Caitlin is a teacher in Missouri, Kelsey is the athletic website coordinator for Eagle Mountain ISD, and Janey is on staff at Gatesville as a teacher and assistant volleyball coach.
He said that Gatesville ISD’s coaches and administrators have been wonderful to work with, and he’s eager to continue building up Hornet athletics in his administrative capacity.
“A lot of people have had a hand in this,” Phillips said. “But I am looking forward to it. It’ll be a little different. I’ll be a good spectator with a lot of things, but I am looking forward to the challenge. There are a lot of things facing school districts these days, and I want to help our district as much as I can in that capacity.”
Phillips isn’t the only Gatesville coach who is stepping away. The Hornets’ longtime baseball coach David Truss coached his final game in last week’s Heart of Texas FCA Victory Bowl. Truss spent 29 years in education, including 25 teaching math and coaching in Gatesville, his alma mater. He also had short stints coaching in Moody and McGregor before taking over the Hornets.
Truss had two different stints as Gatesville’s head baseball coach, from 2001-08 and again from 2016 to 2020. Phillips said that Truss will be missed by many.
“He had a way of coaching and getting things across to his kids in the classroom and with his athletes, too. We’re going to miss David Truss,” Phillips said. “He’s a loyal guy, and he’s a true Fighting Hornet. He’s black and gold all the way.”
UIL loosens workout guidelines
It didn’t take long for the UIL to loosen some of its COVID-19 restrictions on summer high school workouts.
On Tuesday, the UIL released some updates to its guidelines. It will allow for 50 percent capacity on all indoor activities, including weightlifting sessions, beginning June 22. That’s an uptick from the 25-percent restriction currently in place. Additionally, the 20-to-1 student-to-coach ratio has been removed, effective immediately.
Schools started holding voluntary summer workouts on Monday.
Rosebud-Lott hires new football coach
Rosebud-Lott has a new athletic director and head football coach, hiring Brandon Hicks, previously the offensive coordinator at George West High School in Houston.
Hicks replaces Rafael Williams as head football coach, as Williams did not return after one winless season in 2019. Brad Ballard, Rosebud-Lott’s previous football coach before Williams, served as athletic director in the 2019-20 school year, but the district is reuniting those positions.
Rosebud-Lott will hold a community meet-and-greet for Hicks and its new superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the middle school/high school cafeteria.
Red tops Blue in virtual Victory Bowl, 23-20
It may have been virtual, but the 12th annual Victory Bowl football game still provided plenty of highlights, big hits and thrills.
The Heart of Texas FCA opted not to hold a live football game due to COVID-19. Instead it sent out a stream of a simulation of the “Madden 2020” video game between the Dallas Cowboys (the Victory Bowl’s blue team) and the Houston Texans (the red). The Red defeated the Blue, 23-20, in the simulated game, which included commentary from the FCA’s Ben Johnson and Johnny Tusa.
Belton’s Grant Milligan was named the Defensive MVP of the game with 10 tackles, four tackles for losses, while the Offensive MVP was Crawford’s Tate Abel, who had a 94-yard touchdown catch late in the game for the win-icing score for the Red.
To watch the football game or the softball, baseball or volleyball contests, visit www.heartoftexasfca.org.
