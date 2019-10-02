The La Vega Pirates and Mart Panthers football programs have a lot in common, starting with the fact that they’re both reigning state champions.
La Vega won the Class 4A Division I state title last fall, while Mart claimed the 2A Division II crown.
And apparently that kind of success brings its own brand of problems, specifically finding people who will volunteer to play either the Pirates or Panthers.
This week, La Vega will make a 269-mile road trip to play Texarkana Liberty-Eylau. Just last week, Mart embarked on a 255-mile journey to face Refugio, the No. 1 ranked team in 2A Division I. It might look like such ambitious road games are part of a macho plan to play the toughest opponents possible, but it’s done more out of necessity than bravery.
“No one around here will play us,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “I checked everywhere within 100 miles of Mart. No 2A schools will play us.”
During the last two years, Mart scheduled home-and-home matchups with Central Texas 2A opponents Bosqueville, Riesel and Holland. The Panthers had to go up to 3A to play Franklin and then set up the clash with Refugio to fill out the schedule. Mart hosted Franklin and Refugio last year and traveled to play each of them this season.
Hoffman said the next two-year cycle will have to be almost all 3A opponents and possibly include another long road trip.
“We’ll play any 2A team in the state,” Hoffman said.
As for La Vega, their status as road warriors is already established.
The Pirates’ nondistrict schedule this season has already taken them more than 200 miles to Castroville to play Medina Valley, and on a relatively short 90-mile jaunt to play Plfugerville. La Vega will log more than 1,100 round-trip miles just in nondistrict play this season.
Like Mart, La Vega doesn’t have much of a choice when it comes to scheduling. Central Texas 3A, 4A and 5A schools avoid playing the Pirates. So coach Don Hyde said he approached La Vega superintendent Dr. Sharon M. Shields with the compromise of playing only nine games in order to save on the cost and wear-and-tear of making such long trips for nondistrict games.
“She said, ‘find one,’” Hyde said.
So Hyde and the Pirates will load up the buses and leave for Texarkana at 11 a.m. on Friday, play Liberty-Eylau, and then return home that night.
The good news for La Vega is that its bye week follows the Texarkana trip. The Pirates will have a week off before opening 5-4A Division I play on Oct. 18 at Stephenville.
Abdallah, Walker win polls
China Spring running back Emmanuel Abdallah’s monster 554-yard rushing performance last Friday got its icing on the cake on Wednesday when the Cougar standout won the wacotrib.com Week 5 offensive player of the week poll.
Abdallah received 4,207 votes to edge Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum in second place by more than 1,700 votes. Even so, Quattlebaum had a brilliant performance with 310 rushing yards a five touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over Axtell.
La Vega defensive tackle Vernon Walker won the defensive player of the week poll with 12,628 votes. Walker had nine tackles with a tackle for loss and forced a fumble in the Pirates win over Midlothian Heritage on Friday. He was a mere 67 votes in front of Teague linebacker Reese Young in second place. Young had 13 tackles, including two sacks and forced a fumble in the Lions’ win over Hempstead.
