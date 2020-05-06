Amidst all the COVID-19-related sports cancellations around the state, the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes is trying to keep the faith.
Heart of Texas FCA director Ben Johnson said that the organization is hoping to hold its annual Victory Bowl high school all-star games in baseball, softball and volleyball in June. Meanwhile, the football game – the one that started it all – will be played virtually, with players’ names and likenesses loaded into the Madden video game.
“There were just too many options to not try to do something,” Johnson said. “Especially since so many of those kids lost their seasons to begin with. We just didn’t want to throw it all out. We’ve tried to get creative, and come up with some different ways to honor them.”
On a statewide level, the FCA has canceled all overnight camps, and most regional FCA organizations have canceled any all-star games they typically play. The Heart of Texas FCA didn’t want to rush to any decisions. As such, they’re planning to hold three of their games without fans and with limited other volunteers on hand, to stay under a 50-person cap.
If all goes as planned, the softball game will be played at 1 p.m. June 4 at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The baseball game is slated for 1 p.m. June 5 at UMHB’s Red Murff Field. Then the volleyball game will follow at 1 p.m. June 6 at University High School. Johnson said that the FCA is still trying to solidify confirmation of use of those venues.
Football’s status as a full-contact sport and the larger roster sizes complicate trying to hold a game. Instead, the Heart of Texas FCA has opted to hold its annual Victory Bowl banquet on May 31 in the parking lot of Waco ISD Stadium. Students and their families will stay in their cars, and food will be delivered to them. Johnson said that Tom Hill has provided the use of a large, portable video screen, and the group also plans to use a radio transmitter to broadcast audio to the cars.
The program’s guest speaker, Leah O’Brien-Amico, will offer a video message. O’Brien-Amico is a former All-American softball player at Arizona, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and the first woman to serve as Victory Bowl speaker in the event’s history.
Another highlight should be the Madden football game, which Johnson said will be taped and shown during the banquet. FCA personnel have been busy uploading the players’ names and likenesses into the game. The red team will be assigned to the Houston Texans, while the blue squad will sport the Dallas Cowboys uniforms. Johnson said that they plan to do a computer simulation of the game and tape it, and hope to tape some color commentary and perhaps a virtual performance by the Victory Bowl band and cheerleaders as well.
“Obviously we wish we could play a game, but God had other plans,” Johnson said. “But we’re hoping that this will be a fun alternative.”
Raiders’ Carr pumps up Panthers
How’d you like to be a local high school football player and get a shout-out from an NFL star?
To put it another way, how’d you like to be the Midway Panthers?
Derek Carr, quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, recorded a message that Midway sent out on its social media accounts this week. Carr played for Midway head coach Jeff Hulme from 2005-07 when the latter coached at Sugar Land Clements.
“Coach Hulme and the Midway Panthers – what is up, guys. This is Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Carr said in the video. “These are weird times, I know you don’t have spring ball or maybe even some of the summer – who knows. But keep working hard. Make sure you guys are listening to all the right people. Stay out of trouble, don’t be idiots, and continue to work hard. God bless you guys, and go Raiders.”
Pretty good advice, no matter what uniform you wear.
Coaching school still on tap for July
For now, it looks like coaching school is a go.
So said Texas High School Coaches Association director Rodney Webb, during an interview with ESPN Central Texas Radio on Wednesday. Webb, who doubles as the new head coach at Denton Guyer, said that the THSCA is pushing forward with plans to hold its annual convention and coaching school July 19-21 in San Antonio.
“Still on schedule, it’s full speed ahead for us,” Webb told ESPN Central Texas. “We’re planning on having a great convention the third week of July in San Antonio. There are plans right now if we need to modify in some form, we’ve got plans in place to have a virtual convention. Most likely, assuming we get to have our convention in San Antonio in person, we’re also going to do some virtual stuff as well, for the coaches who don’t feel good about attending or if there’s a school district that doesn’t want their coaches to attend.”
Mexia’s Busby to extend basketball career
Mexia basketball star Jalen “JB” Busby has signed to continue his playing career at Eastfield College in Mesquite.
Busby averaged 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals an outing for the Blackcats during the 2019-20 season. The 5-foot-10 guard was the unanimous District 19-4A MVP and a first-team Super Centex performer.
Eastfield is a tradition-rich junior college program that went 27-7 in the 2020 season.
