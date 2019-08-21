One of the slickest, most fun plays you’ll ever witness in a volleyball match is the dump. That’s when the setter appears as though she’s about to loft a pass to a teammate for an attack at the net, only to redirect the ball over at the last moment for her own potential kill.
It usually catches the defense off guard, because it’s just that sneaky.
No doubt the setters at Troy and Crawford are adept at pulling off such a move. As for their teams, though, they’re not sneaking up on anybody.
That’s kind of hard to do when you own the No. 1 ranking in the state.
“Last year we were more under the radar, able to pull off that sneak attack,” Troy coach Rachel Melancon said. “It’s different this year. It’s a different kind of pressure, but it’s fun.”
Coming off its first state tournament berth in school history, Troy hasn’t slowed its pace even a step. The Trojanettes are off to a 15-1 start, including a triumph at the Florence Tournament and a third-place finish at the Gatesville Tournament after losing to 6A Ellison in the semifinals. That sterling run has helped Troy reach the perch of No. 1 in Class 3A for the past two weeks in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll.
As for Crawford, the Lady Pirates ascended to No. 1 in Class 2A this week after claiming the championship at the prestigious 50th annual Leon Tournament last weekend. It’s a familiar spot for Jeff Coker’s program, which won state in 2017.
“It’s always cool. If they’re going to have a poll, you want to be on top of it,” Coker said. “But we’ve got an experienced team that realizes that ranking doesn’t really mean anything right now. If anything, it means that everybody is going to go that much harder at you. You’ve got to be ready for everyone’s best effort.”
That said, the ranking is based on a team’s body of work, and Crawford’s body is pretty buffed. At the Leon tourney, the Lady Pirates didn’t drop a set in snagging the title, which included victories over the likes of Robinson, Teague, Caldwell and host (and former No. 1) Leon.
Given the tradition Leon carries in volleyball, Coker went into the event with kind of the Oscar nominee’s “it’s just nice to be nominated” perspective. It’s one of the premier tournaments in all of the state.
Winning it? That was the gravy on the chicken fried steak.
“They had former players there, former coaches, they had really cool T-shirts for the teams,” Coker said. “Even their little hospitality room was better than most. And then walking in (to Billy Bob Evans Gymnasium) and seeing all the banners on the wall, all the tradition of the temas who played in that gym … we were just humbled and honored that we could go play in it, and play well enough to win.”
Coker said that he’s been especially pleased with how senior Peyton Elmore has played at her libero spot. It’s a new position for Elmore, who missed Crawford’s basketball season last year after tearing her ACL.
“Peyton’s hard on herself, but she just needs to trust the work that she’s put in,” Coker said. “She’s done really well there, especially at a new position.”
Senior Anne Williams, who made all-tournament at the Mansfield Tournament earlier this year, continues to be a “double-double” machine for Crawford, Coker said. Players like Katie Warden, Ana Maddox and Lexi Moody have also shined in the Lady Pirates’ voyage to the top of the poll.
Over in Troy, the Trojanettes knew they’d have some gaps to plug after the graduation of leaders like Molly Tomlin and Emily Jarolik. They’ve done that and then some.
“It’s not that I’ve been proud of how they responded, we expected to be good. I just think those ones who were returning were really motivated to keep it going,” Melancon said. “I think they’ve tried hard to step up and maintain the culture we’ve created.”
It’s not like all the stars had hidden behind the clouds in Bell County, anyway. Seniors like setter Savannah Sebek and hitter Alexis Tippit, a high flier who won silver in the Class 3A long jump in May, have proven instrumental in sustaining Troy’s momentum.
Troy’s next action will come at the Godley Tournament this weekend, where it will face the likes of Azle, Mansfield Timberview and Odessa Permian in pool play. Crawford heads to the Robinson Tournament on Thursday, and then will travel to Lorena on Friday to face the Lady Leopards, ranked 12th in Class 4A.
TASO opening doors to new officials
The Texas Association of Sports Officials is holding renewals and taking new member applications for the 2019-20 for all sports. To apply, visit the organization’s website at www.taso.org. The link for all applications is located in the upper right corner of the home page.
For more information, email the TASO staff at baseball@taso.org.
Umpires wanting to join the Waco Baseball Chapter can email president Mickey Cochran at mickey_cochran@baylor.edu, or call him at (254) 230-2178.
Waco’s Grant swims to world junior record
Will Grant is making waves all over the world.
Grant, a recent Waco High graduate who will be part of Harvard’s swim team this year, helped the United States set a world junior record in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay on Wednesday at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Grant swam the opening leg of the relay and set a hot pace, completing his portion in 53.89 seconds. The U.S. finished in a winning time of 3:44.84, breaking Russia’s old record of 3:45.85 from 2015.
Grant also finished fifth in the 100-meter backstroke individually. He has already qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Belton approves Skidmore as AD
Belton ISD’s school board approved the hiring of Sam Skidmore as athletic director earlier this week.
Skidmore will hold the dual roles of AD and the Tigers’ head football coach. He’s served in the latter role since 2017, compiling a 13-9 record the past two years with a pair of playoff appearances.
The athletic director position opened when Michael Morgan was promoted to Belton’s assistant superintendent in June. Morgan is a former football coach himself, including a stint as Gatesville’s head man from 2001-06.
Super Poll voting nearing conclusion
Just three days are left to vote in the Super Poll finals on wacotrib.com, where fans get to pick their favorite high school football players in Central Texas.
More than 8,000 votes have been cast for the finalists in head-to-head battles at nine positions. Readers can vote at wacotrib.com/superpoll.
Voting continues through Saturday night, and fans can vote once per hour. The winners will be announced next week in the Trib’s high school football preview.