Over the years, Central Texas football fans have learned what to expect from the Crawford Pirates. They’re going to give you a steady dose of between-the-tackles advancement, employ a sturdy, swarm-to-the-ball defense, and they’re going to win a lot of games.
Greg Jacobs doesn’t want that to change.
The Crawford ISD school board this week approved the hiring of Jacobs as its new athletic director and head football coach. Jacobs has served as Crawford’s defensive coordinator and head powerlifting coach for the past 21 years, and he has no intention of reinventing the wheel in Pirate Country.
“It’s one of those things where this group of kids and this program has grown accustomed to doing things a certain way, and I’ve grown accustomed to it over the past 21 years,” Jacobs said. “We’ve been a power football team, and we’re going to get after you and try to play good defense and try to grind it out and be the better team at the end of the night. There’s not a whole lot of change you’re going to see. Maybe a wrinkle or two here or there, but … we’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
Jacobs has been in coaching for the past 35 years. He came to Crawford in 1999 after a stint as an assistant on Mark Bell’s staff at China Spring. Crawford has been home to him – it’s where he and his wife raised a family – and he said that he’s “humbled” by the opportunity to lead the Pirates.
“I hope to carry on the tradition that we’ve developed over the years really under the tutelage of two well-respected, dedicated men in Robert Murphy and Delbert Kelm,” Jacobs said. “I have such respect for those men and what they’ve done in the past. So I’m very blessed to have this opportunity.”
Kelm served as Crawford’s head coach and AD for the past 13 years, but announced in January that he would be stepping down after a 30-year run with the program.
Jacobs will continue teaching and coaching powerlifting through the end of this school year. He said that if necessary, he’d continue on as powerlifting coach next year, but that it was still up in the air.
“There’s still a lot of questions to work out,” he said. “Crawford’s not real big, you know, so you might do multiple things. But I’ve had 30 years of coaching powerlifting and have loved doing that, so I’ll help any way I can.”
Last year, Crawford’s football team went 9-4 and made it to the regional round of the playoffs before falling to Valley View, 33-14.
La Vega soccer pirating goals
Net piracy is the practice of downloading copyrighted content without permission, and is illegal.
In Central Texas soccer terms, net piracy is La Vega’s practice of shoplifting a goal from a keeper’s reach, and is perfectly legal.
Through the first half of district play, La Vega’s boys are buzzing along in the District 17-4A standings. They’ve won all seven of their district matches, outscoring their opponents by a score of 52-3 with four shutouts.
The Pirates (13-7-2, 7-0-0) have won their last 10 matches overall and are putting in 3.5 goals per match on the year. Four different players have 10 or more goals on the season, topped by Omar Torres’ 18 goals. Isaac Delafuente and Aidan Martinez have pocketed 13 goals each and Ian Chavez has scored 10.
La Vega will start the second half of district play on Friday at China Spring.
Chilton to meet before UIL committee
Chilton High School will meet before the UIL’s State Executive Committee in Austin at 10 a.m. Thursday to appeal a District 17-2A decision regarding a violation of employment of its coaches.
The matter deals with Section 1202(a) of the UIL constitution, which specifies that a school is ineligible for UIL athletic competition if a team’s head coach or assistant coaches are not full-time employees of the school that the team represents.
Super Centex hoops nominations
Central Texas basketball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Boys or Girls Super Centex Basketball Teams.
Nominations should include the player’s position, height, classification, statistics, and any pertinent awards and honors the player has achieved. Coaches may also nominate for the Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year or Coach of the Year awards.
Nominations can be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
