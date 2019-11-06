Former Mart standout and Texas High School Football Hall of Famer Quan Cosby made good on a promise to some local players this week.
Cosby met Methodist Children’s Home brothers Joseph and John Cadriel at a fishing expedition in Corpus Christi with a group called Foster Angels this past summer. When Cosby found out the Cadriels live in Waco and play football for Methodist Children’s Home, he said he would come by and talk to the team sometime during this season.
It just so happened that Cosby dropped in just as the Bulldogs are preparing for the playoffs.
“It was perfect timing considering where they are in their season,” Cosby said.
MCH athletic director Matt Rodgers said Cosby spent a couple of hours with the team, speaking and answering questions along with watching a little bit of practice.
The players’ Q&A session ranged from Cosby’s on-field experience in college and the NFL to overcoming life’s obstacles.
“Their situation is not much different from mine,” Cosby said. “So I was glad I was able to gain their trust and they were able to ask me questions about my life. A lot of it was things like, ‘How do I handle adversity?’”
Cosby was intrigued to hear about MCH’s success so far this season. The Bulldogs (9-1) won a district title and host Lewisville Lakeland at 7:30 Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.
Cosby knows a few things about the playoffs. He led Mart to a state championship in 1999 and another state final appearance in 2000.
“I encouraged them to take advantage of that ability to create a brotherhood,” Cosby said. “Use that effort to try to win state to come together and be able to block out whatever might be going on outside of football.”
MCH went 9-4 and won the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division I state title in 2017, then advanced to the state semifinals a year ago before falling to Westlake Academy. The Bulldogs can reach 10 wins for the second time in school history and the first time since 2013 by defeating Lakeland on Friday.
Volleyball playoffs pack Thursday slate
Whether it’s the desire to give football center stage in the final week of the regular season on Friday night or just a matter of area volleyball teams being eager to continue the playoffs, postseason action is heating up on local volleyball courts on Thursday night.
The 18-4A trio of Lorena, China Spring and Gatesville are all still playing and taking the court on Thursday night. Lorena faces Madisonville at 6:30 in Cameron, China Spring takes on Fairfield at 7 in Blooming Grove and Gatesville plays Carthage at 6:30 in Fairfield.
In Thursday night 3A action, Whitney will meet Lexington at 7 in Moody and Troy faces Scurry-Rosser at 7 in Groesbeck.
The Crawford Lady Pirates, the top-ranked team in 2A, play Mart at 6:30 on Thursday night in Lorena. Also in 2A on Thursday night, Valley Mills will face Bremond at 6 in Riesel, followed by Wortham versus Bosqueville, and Frost meets Rosebud-Lott at 7 in Axtell.
McGregor’s Gilstrap commits to Citadel
McGregor senior golfer Paige Gilstrap has committed to play at the next level at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
Gilstrap finished in second place individually and led the McGregor girls’ golf team to the Class 3A state title in May. She shot 13-over-par 157 in her third trip to the state tourney.
Gilstrap plans to sign her national letter of intent with The Citadel on Nov. 15.
Whitney’s Hightower wins Built Tough award
Whitney linebacker Dawson Hightower helped the Wildcats pull off a big upset of top-ranked Grandview on Friday and then earned some of the spoils of that victory on Wednesday when he was named the Ford Built Tough Texas 3A Player of the Week.
Hightower had 16 tackles and forced a fumble to help Whitney defeat the Zebras, 26-21, and claim the District 9-3A Division I championship.
Teague’s Bernal, Wortham’s Coker win polls
Teague defensive back Juan Bernal won a hotly contested election for the WacoTrib.com defensive player of the week honor this week. Bernal, who had 10 tackles, including two for losses in the Lions’ win over Maypearl, received 21,788 votes. He was a little more than 4,000 votes in front of Mexia linebacker Jacob Allen in the defensive poll.
Wortham quarterback Brandon Coker won the offensive player of the week poll. Coker rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns in a key 11-2A D-II overtime win over Hubbard. He received 8,106 votes to finish more than 2,000 votes in front of Mart QB Kyler Martin.
