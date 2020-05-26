Coaches around Texas were waiting with bated breath, and weren’t at all hung up on the potential restrictions. Their take was more like, just tell us what we can do and we’ll do it.
Then last week the UIL and TAPPS both put out an announcement on the same day – workouts are coming back in June.
Cue the Hallelujah chorus.
“We’re just super excited to have the opportunity and super thankful to the UIL and for our Texas High School Coaches Association for giving us the support and the trust to give us that opportunity,” said Connally athletic director/head football coach Shane Anderson. “More than anything, we’re just excited to get the kids back up here and be around them and have an opportunity to get them back in shape and establish a base. Just try to get ready to go for the fall.”
TAPPS will allow voluntary workouts starting June 1. The UIL will follow a week later, on June 8. Both organizations have come up with protocols for what those workouts can look like in the COVID-19 age. They take into account things like social distancing, protective equipment and maintaining good hygiene so as to limit any potential spread of the disease.
Connally’s Anderson said that it’s essential that coaches follow those protocols to the tee, and not try to cut corners. He said that coaches have to step up and lead as “the adults in this situation.”
“The way we’re looking at this, the way we’re approaching it, this is an opportunity for us to prove not only to the UIL but to the state of Texas and even the nation, that us as high school coaches can do this,” Anderson said. “We can follow these guidelines, we can put all this stuff in place, and that the season can be a reality. If we go out there and screw this deal up and there’s a bunch of coaches not following the guidelines, then we’re setting ourselves up for a disaster. We’re setting ourselves up for potentially not having a season.”
The next step is figuring out what a COVID-19-impacted June football practice looks like. This week athletic directors and head football coaches all over Central Texas have held meetings with their staffs to go over the details of their workouts.
La Vega’s Don Hyde, while “extremely excited” about getting a chance to spend time with his athletes again, said that these workouts have required more planning than ever.
“Now we’ve just got to enter the planning phase of it,” Hyde said, “and make sure you’ve got all your T’s crossed and your I’s dotted, and make sure you’re fitting in with all the CDC guidelines and TEA guidelines and the UIL guidelines, and of course what your local district wants out of you, too. It’s basically a complex tic-tac-toe board that you’ve got to figure out.”
Midway coach Jeff Hulme said that the UIL’s stipulations aren’t oppressive. “They’re not as restrictive as we thought they’d be,” Hulme said. Athletes may participate in strength and conditioning workouts for up to two hours Monday through Friday. A sport-specific skill instruction is allowed in addition to the weightlifting sessions. It can include up to 90 minutes of instruction for a multi-sport athlete – say, 45 minutes in football and 45 minutes in baseball – or 60 minutes for a one-sport athlete.
One coach must be available for every group of 20 students, and both athletes and coaches are required to remain 10 feet apart.
Overall, the coaches are more than happy to follow those rules in order to keep their students safe and healthy, and start working toward having an athletic season in the fall.
“What I don’t want to do is to go out there for three hours a day every day in the summer, and by the time that football season rolls around the kids are tired of it,” Hulme said. “That’s not the point of this. The point is getting the kids acclimated back to it, getting kids back in shape a little bit, so that when football does start we don’t get people hurt and we’re in decent enough shape that we can have a football season.”
Reicher athletic director/head football coach Tyler Holcomb said that he’ll start a strength and conditioning program on June 8 that will run through July 23. The workouts will take place outside instead of inside Reicher’s newly renovated weight room, at least until restrictions are loosened.
But that’s OK, Holcomb said, because the benefits far outweigh any possible nuisances.
“I think they’re going to be huge, especially getting kids acclimated,” Holcomb said. “But here’s the thing that I think is unique about the situation, I think it’s going to be welcomed by the majority of student-athletes across the area. Whenever something’s taken away from you long enough, you really find a new appreciation for the commitment and grind and just the work with your brothers.”
La Vega’s Hyde said that since students have been at home since mid-March, that the Pirates’ early workouts will feature an evaluation period to see where the players are physically.
“Right now, you don’t know the extent of your kids’ athletic endeavors – if it was getting off the couch and going to get a bag of chips out of the cabinet. You don’t know what they’ve been doing,” Hyde said.
But these early summer drills could be huge if conducted correctly, Hyde added.
“That’s the main thing,” Hyde said. “We’ve got to handle this stuff wisely and be cautious and safe, making sure that our administration agrees with everything we’re trying to impose. Some administrations are going to be fine with what the UIL wants and some administrations are going to want even more. It’s all about protecting the kids and making sure you don’t cross any boundaries that you shouldn’t cross.”
Because of the layoff and time away from their players, coaches are treating this summer as one of the most critical periods in their careers.
“I think it’s as close to vital as you can get. I think it’s probably the most important summer that’s been around in a long, long time,” Midway’s Hulme said. “Simply because of the time that the players and the coaches missed being around each other.”
Victory Bowl banquet, games taking shape
Though organizers are still ironing out final details, plans are still a go to hold three games under the umbrella of the Super Centex Victory Bowl.
Victory Bowl games in softball (June 4) and baseball (June 5) will take place at Mary Hardin-Baylor with no crowds, said Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes director Ben Johnson. Those games are both slated for 2 p.m.
Johnson said that the FCA is still searching for a venue for the volleyball game, with hopes of holding that at 2 p.m. on June 6.
The group is also going forward with its plan to hold the Victory Bowl banquet as a drive-through event at the Waco ISD Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Students and their families will park and be served food to their vehicles beginning at 4:30 p.m., and then they’ll watch a recorded segment with guest speaker Leah O’Brien-Amico at 5:15 p.m. Organizers will have a portable big screen in the parking lot and a radio transmitter to send audio to the vehicles. O’Brien-Amico is a former softball great at Arizona and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
The Victory Bowl football game is being staged as a computer simulation of the “Madden 2020” video game and will be streamed at 6 p.m. June 6. Johnson said that the FCA flirted with the idea of airing it at the banquet, but decided against it for time reasons.
The simulated game will feature everything from actual Victory Bowl players on the rosters to commentary from the FCA’s Johnson and Johnny Tusa to a National Anthem performance from Crawford student Lanie Elmore.
Waco ISD announces track, soccer coaches
Waco ISD has announced the hiring of a pair of new varsity head coaches – Natalie Gutierrez overseeing girls’ soccer at University and Chasity Hyder presiding over girls’ track and field at Waco High. And they’re familiar faces on their respective campuses.
Hyder is a former Lady Lions athlete and just completed her first year as an assistant on the Waco High track and field squad.
“I had an amazing first year coaching this season,” Hyder said in a release. “I’ve built a strong relationship with my student-athletes, and I know the expectations of being a Lion.”
Gutierrez also came up as a student-athlete at University. She coached cross country and soccer for University this year – the latter as an assistant under the late Mike Chapman.
“I had the pleasure of serving as Coach Chapman’s assistant,” Gutierrez said. “I learned so many valuable lessons from him on the importance of self-discipline for our student-athletes, and how a coach’s guidance supports students academically and athletically.”
Central Texas soccer players earn state, region honors
Several Central Texas soccer players have been honored on the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches’ all-region and all-state teams.
In Class 6A, Midway junior midfielder Anson Abshire was picked as a first-team all-region player, while unbeaten Belton was represented by defender Oscar Vargas (first-team all-region), midfielder Edgar Soto (first-team all-region) and goalkeeper Andres Martinez (honorable mention all-state). Additionally, Belton’s Ben Bralley was recognized as the Region Coach of the Year for Region II-6A.
For the Class 4A boys, Mexia and La Vega both had multiple honorees. La Vega forward Isaac Delafuente and midfielder Aidan Martinez were named first-team all-region and forward Omar Torres made the second team, while Mexia defender Chris Galvan and goalkeeper Jordan Hullum also made first-team all-region and midfielder Juan Hernandez and forward Fernando Navarro were honorable mention picks.
On the girls’ side, Belton’s standout goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman (only three goals allowed in district) was tabbed as a first-team all-state player. Belton forward Kirsten Bush was named first-team all-region and Lady Tigers midfielder Abby Cargile was a second-team pick.
In 4A, Mexia goalkeeper Victoria Paz – in her first year of varsity soccer for a first-year program – made TASCO’s second-team all-state squad. Also honored in 4A were Mexia’s Andreya Reyna (honorable mention all-state) Lorena’s Haley Flores (first-team all-region), Lorena’s Kaitlynne Jones and La Vega’s Cyndee Ruiz (second-team all-region), and La Vega’s Alejandra Montelongo (honorable mention all-region).
Super Centex All-Academic deadline extended to Friday
The Tribune-Herald is extending the deadline to Friday for Central Texas coaches to submit nominations for the Super Centex All-Academic Team.
Eligible athletes are senior boys and girls who have lettered in at least one varsity sport and have a grade point average of 90 or above. Nominations should include the student’s academic and athletic achievements, GPA (preferably on a 100-point scale, community involvement, and awards and honors. They can be sent to Trib sports editor Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
The team will be published on June 6.
