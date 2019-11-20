The Bynum Bulldogs have made history this season and they’re still going.
Coming into this fall, the small town of Bynum, located about seven miles east of where Interstate 35 cuts through Hillsboro, hadn’t seen its six man high school football team advance to the playoffs in 26 seasons.
A couple of weeks ago, second-year coach Josh Conner and his band of Bulldogs changed that. Bynum (7-3) defeated Mount Calm, 74-28, to finish a 3-0 run through District 12-1A Division II and claimed the district title.
That sent the Bulldogs to the playoffs with a No. 1 seed and they backed it up by rolling over Walnut Springs, 56-24, in bi-district action.
“It’s been a blast seeing the buzz throughout the school,” Conner said. “We have teachers that have been here for 25 years that have never seen this. It’s been great just for the morale of the kids in the school.”
Bynum staked a 28-12 lead over Walnut Springs by halftime of the playoff opener. Bulldogs quarterback Christian Williams tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Tovar for the first playoff touchdown in 27 years. Tovar, Tyler Zbranek and Dakota Mynarcik added a trio of one-yard touchdown runs by the break.
Then Bynum running back Roman Franco took over in the second half. He finished with 187 rushing yards and four second-half touchdown runs to keep the Bulldogs in front of Walnut Springs.
With that, Bynum won its first playoff game since 1992 and boosted the program’s all-time playoff record to 2-3.
“I was nervous because we played (Walnut Springs) earlier in the year,” Conner said. “We kept beating into our kids heads that this is how you get beat – by thinking that you’re just going to go out there and win because you beat them earlier in the year. But we came out and performed like I knew we could.”
Next up, the Bulldogs face Gordon at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Hamilton in the second round.
Gordon is currently ranked No. 5 in the sixmanfootball.com UIL D-II rankings. Bynum checks in at No. 26, though the Bulldogs have surpassed that ranking by making the final 16 in their playoff bracket.
Whether or not Bynum can pull off an upset in the second round of the playoffs, the Bulldogs have established a winning tradition that has a chance to continue. Bynum’s roster currently includes four seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and seven freshmen.
“The future is exciting here,” Conner said.
Seeking Super Centex volleyball nominations
Central Texas high school volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit their nominations for the annual Super Centex Volleyball Team.
Nominations should include the players’ positions, heights, classifications, any honors or awards that they achieved, and all pertinent statistics.
They can be emailed to Chad Conine (chad.conine@wacotrib.com) or Brice Cherry (bcherry@wacotrib.com). Coaches may also submit their all-district teams, which will be published the same day as the Super Centex teams.
Football too
Central Texas high school football coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit their nominations for the 65th annual Super Centex Football Team and 35th annual Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.
Nominations should include the players’ positions, heights, weights, classifications, any honors or awards they achieved, and all pertinent statistics.
They can be emailed to had.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com). Coaches may also submit their all-district teams, which will be published the same day as the Super Centex teams, in early January.
