There are just two Friday nights left in the high school football regular season, which means playoff races are nearing the finish line.
This week, battles for district championships take center stage as at least 10 Central Texas teams are playing contests with huge loop-title implications.
The list includes Temple at Midway, La Vega at Brownwood, Grandview at Whitney, Crawford at San Saba, Dawson at Mart and Lago Vista at Troy.
And perhaps the most historically significant district showdown will take place a few miles south of Waco as Bosqueville travels to play at Bruceville-Eddy. That game will most likely decide the District 8-2A Division I championship.
Currently, the newest gold footballs in Bruceville-Eddy’s trophy case came from the 1985 season when the Eagles won the 13-1A North Zone title and then defeated Salado in the first round of the playoffs. This season’s version of the Eagles, at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the loop, has already claimed at least a share of the 8-2A D-I championship. Bruceville-Eddy can win an even rarer outright district title by defeating Bosqueville on Friday night.
Eagles first-year coach Kyle Shoppach believes his team is prepared for the moment.
“It’s the same concept that it has been every week,” Shoppach said. “We’ve put markers on the board all year long. Each week, we reset the marker. The players have been really goal oriented. The pressure for them is there every week. Having the chance to be the outright district champion is one of the markers.”
Bosqueville (4-4, 3-1) has a lot at stake too. The Bulldogs can claim a share of the 8-2A D-I crown by winning at Bruceville-Eddy this week and at home next week versus Axtell.
If Bosqueville, which won 8-2A D-I with a 6-0 mark in 2018, can claim a piece of the district title, Bulldogs coach Clint Zander said it would be the first time in his 12 years at the school that the program has won back-to-back championships.
“That’s something to fight for,” Zander said.
But, wait, there’s still a little more intrigue in the Bosqueville vs. Bruceville-Eddy game. If Bosqueville wins, it could throw the district into a three-way tie for first place. The points tie-breaker in 8-2A D-I is 18 and the Bulldogs, Eagles and Italy Gladiators are all still in the hunt.
So far, Bruceville-Eddy defeated Italy by more than 18, so the Eagles are maxed out at plus-18 points. Italy defeated Bosqueville by a point and lost to Bruceville-Eddy by more than the max, so the Gladiators are at minus-17. Bosqueville has the one-point loss to Italy, so if the Bulldogs can defeat Bruceville-Eddy by 10 or more, they would be in line for the first-place playoff berth from the district.
Football state title game tickets on sale
The UIL announced on Tuesday that tickets for the football state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington have gone on sale.
The state championships will be held Dec. 18-21 with 1A Division I and Division II and 2A D-I leading off on Dec. 18. The 2A D-II and 3A D-I and D-II games will be Dec. 19. The 4A D-I and D-II games and the 5A D-I contest will be played on Dec. 20. And the weekend will be wrapped up by the 5A D-II and 6A D-I and D-II games on Dec. 21.
All tickets are $15 per day and can be purchased online at Seatgeek.com.
Midway RB, West LB win Trib poll
Midway running back Will Nixon, who carried the Panthers to a key district win over Killeen Shoemaker last week, added another triumph as he won the WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week poll. Nixon, who rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Shoemaker, received 2,978 votes, exactly 700 clear of Marlin wide receiver Tra Butler.
West linebacker Joseph Pendleton claimed defensive player of the week with a whopping 7,387 votes, barely outpolling Whitney linebacker Dawson Hightower, who garnered more than 6,000 votes. Pendleton made 15 stops, including a tackle for loss to help West defeat Maypearl, 27-10. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Trojans.
Bremond’s Anthony claims Built Tough statewide honor
Bremond senior quarterback J.T. Anthony was selected as the Class 2A Ford Built Tough Player of the Week for Week 9.
Anthony rushed for 373 yards and six touchdowns, completed 3 of 5 passes for 71 yards and posted 10 tackles with 2 tackles for losses on defense in the Tigers’ 40-14 win over Chilton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.