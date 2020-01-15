It’s only the second full week of January, but district play has arrived for some area soccer teams.
Midway’s and Waco High’s teams opened District 12-6A play on Tuesday, while University – which was struck by the sudden death of head boys/girls coach Mike Chapman late Tuesday night – is scheduled to open up District 14-5A action next week.
Central Texas’ 4A schools, meanwhile, still have some time to buff out any rough edges, as they’ll kick off district play toward the end of the month. The UIL soccer season officially commenced on Jan. 2, and many teams held scrimmages in mid-December, before the holiday break.
For schools in big districts like Midway and Waco High, that doesn’t leave much time to waste before league play arrives. Kris Kahler’s Midway boys team, for instance, played in a pair of tournaments in Forney and Brenham, and squeezed in one nondistrict match against Midlothian before Tuesday’s 12-6A opener against Killeen.
The Panthers are coming off a 19-5-2 season in 2019, Kahler’s first at Midway after an extended run of success at Waco High. So far this year, Midway is 4-1-3 overall and 0-1 in district after dropping the Killeen match, 1-0.
Midway’s girls, meanwhile, showed some serious goal-scoring firepower in opening loop action with a 14-0 win over the Lady Kangaroos. Bill Sharp’s team will get a chance to get some more matches under their belts before facing off against their chief district rival Belton. The first Pantherettes-Lady Tigers matchup is slated for Feb. 11 at Midway, and the teams will meet again in the regular-season finale March 20 at Belton.
Waco High’s boys will be aiming for the program’s 14th consecutive playoff appearance this season under second-year head coach Juan Lopez. The Lions opened district with a 2-0 blanking of Ellison on Tuesday, improving to 4-2-2 overall.
Getting spirited at state
They’ve got spirit, yes they do.
Several Centex cheerleading squads will compete in the UIL’s second-ever Spirit State Championships, Thursday through Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Thursday will bring the prelims and finals in Classes 1A, 2A, 3A and the Co-Ed division. Classes 4A and 5A Div. I will compete in both prelims and finals on Friday, while 6A Div. II will take part in the prelims Friday and the finals Saturday. Classes 5A Div. II and 6A Div. I will go through both rounds on Saturday.
First-day qualifiers include Clifton, Groesbeck and Cameron Yoe in 3A, Meridian and Chilton in 2A, and Covington in 1A. Other state teams from the Centex area include Waco High and Temple in 6A and China Spring and La Vega in 4A.
Squads will showcase their best routines in the crowd leading, fight song and band chant disciplines. Tickets for the State Spirit Championships are $15 for adults and $10 for students per session, and a webcast of the event will be shown on NFHSNetwork.com.
Crawford’s Dunbar commits to Tarleton
Reigning Super Centex Softball Player of the Year Makey Dunbar of Crawford will continue her playing career at Tarleton State.
Dunbar hit .564 in 2019 as a junior with 25 extra-base hits and 52 RBIs. She also went 19-0 in the pitching circle with a 0.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts.
Midway, Connally players recognized
A pair of Central Texas’ top girls basketball players are among the nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Games.
Connally senior Miannah Little and Midway senior Shamaryah Duncan have both been named to that list, which includes the top 900 girls and boys players from around the country.
Both were Super Centex first-team stars last season. Little averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 assists per game in 2018-19, and Duncan, a Wichita State signee, averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per night.
The final McDonald’s All-American rosters, featuring the top 24 girls and top 24 boys players in the country, will be unveiled on Jan. 23.
Belton names football coaches
Belton ISD announced the hiring of two new football head coaches on Wednesday.
Brett Sniffin will be the head man at Belton High, while Brian Cope has gotten the job of the new Lake Belton High School. Sniffin comes to Belton from Ridge Point in Missouri City, and has a career record of 75-22. Ridge Point made the playoffs all eight years under Sniffin’s direction.
Cope has been the assistant athletic director and offensive coordinator at Belton, and now will be the first leader of the new Lake Belton Broncos. He has made past coaching stops at A&M Consolidated, Cy-Woods and Spring.
Fundraiser nets $15K for Blum rings
One of the sweetest spoils of winning a state championship is the accompanying ring.
That wasn’t necessarily in the athletic budget at tiny Blum ISD, which captured its first state title with a 58-52 win over McLean in December. But the Bobcats will indeed get their rings, thanks to the generosity of football fans from around the state.
A pair of Blum residents, Paula French and Lauren McPherson, started a Go Fund Me page to raise money to buy championship rings for the players. The goal was to raise $15,000, and by Wednesday that goal was reached, after donations from more than 180 people.
Some people donated $25 or $50, while the top anonymous donor gave $2,500 to the cause.
