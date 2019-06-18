When the UIL posted its final point standings for the Lone Star Cup on Friday, a large contingent of Central Texas schools boasted top 25 performances.
The Abbott Panthers and Lady Panthers led the way by finishing tied for third in Class 1A with 54 points, just 8 points behind Lone Star Cup 1A winner Nazareth.
The Lone Star Cup standings include points awarded for district championships, playoff berths and state championships performances in athletics, UIL academics and all other UIL-sanctioned competitions.
Abbott’s third-place finish in 1A was helped in part by the Lady Panthers winning district and advancing to the regional semifinals in volleyball, making the regional finals in baseball, and winning district in girls’ basketball and softball. The Panthers also scored 12 valuable points by winning the 1A One-Act Play championship.
Crawford joined Abbott as Central Texas schools to make the top 10 in the Lone Star Cup as the Pirates and Lady Pirates finished tied for seventh in 2A with 54 points. Crawford hoisted a state championship in softball, won district and advanced to the regional final in volleyball, claimed district titles in boys’ and girls’ basketball and reached the playoffs in football and baseball.
China Spring led Central Texas in overall Lone Star Cup points as the Cougars and Lady Cougars piled up 59 to tie for 12th in 4A. Lorena followed closely with 58 points to tie for 14th in 4A.
Other area schools in the Lone Star Cup top 25 included Midway in a tie for 21st in 6A with 51 points, Troy in a tie for 24th in 3A with 34 points, Valley Mills in a tie for 18th in 2A with 38 points, Mart in a tie for 21st in 2A with 36 points, and Blum in a tie for 24th place in 1A with 28 points.
NFL alumni helping with Kids Advantage camp
Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will host the 10th annual Kids Advantage Camp on June 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
NFL stars from Central Texas like Derrick Johnson and Jerrell Freeman will be taking part as counselors, as well as founding members Roy Miller, Tommie Harris, Juaquin Iglesias and Dominique Ziegler.
It includes both football and cheerleading instruction, and is free to ages 8-17. Fore more information, visit kidsadvantage.org.