The high school football season has reached Week 11, which means it’s the end of the road for some and the beginning of the next adventure for others.
The seeds will be decided, brackets set and times, dates and places of playoff games established sometime between now and noon on Saturday in most cases.
Some Central Texas football districts have a pretty straight forward playoff scenario this week. For example, District 8-4A Division II comes down to this: Connally has won the title and taken the No. 1 seed, while Mexia has locked down second place. Salado travels to play Fairfield on Friday where the winner will be No. 3 and the loser No. 4.
Elsewhere it’s slightly more complicated. Here’s the district-by-district breakdown where Centex teams have at least a chance at the playoffs.
12-6A: While 1A through 5A have been pre-separated into divisions for several seasons, 6A still has the somewhat quirky system of sending the two bigger schools that make the playoffs to Division I and the two smaller schools that make the playoffs to Division II.
Luckily, in 12-6A it’s pretty simple this season. Midway and Temple have clinched playoff berths and will also be guaranteed to be the D-II representatives. That means that if Midway defeats Belton on Friday, the Panthers are the No. 1 seed from the district in the 6A Division II bracket. If Belton defeats the Panthers, Temple grabs the No. 1 seed in D-II.
Meanwhile, Belton needs a victory over Midway and a Shoemaker win over Harker Heights to make the playoffs.
5-4A D-I: La Vega has clinched the district title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
China Spring hosts Brownwood on Friday and the Cougars need to win by 14 points to throw the standings into a three-way tie for second place. If that happens, there will be a three-way coin flip to decide seeds two through four.
If Brownwood wins or loses by less than 14, the Lions are No. 2, Stephenville is No. 3 and China Spring is No. 4.
4-4A D-II: Hillsboro is in the playoffs and can move up to the No. 2 seed with a win on Friday against Godley.
8-4A D-II: (See third paragraph of this article.)
9-3A D-I: Whitney defeated Grandview last week to clinch the district title and No. 1 seed.
Defending state champion Grandview is the No. 2 seed. West travels to play Teague tonight with the winner claiming the No. 3 spot and the loser going to the playoffs in the No. 4 positions and facing Troy in the first round.
10-3A D-I: Troy has won the district title and claimed the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Cameron can clinch the second seed with a win over Lago Vista. If Lago Vista wins and Rockdale beats Academy, things get complicated.
8-3A D-II: Clifton can pull into a tie for first place with a win over Rogers. But the Cubs can’t move any higher than the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
If Clifton defeats Rogers by two or more points, then Lexington goes to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and the Cubs take the second seed. If Rogers wins or Clifton wins by a point, then Clifton is the No. 3 seed.
Florence plays at Hamilton on Friday where the winner goes to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and the loser’s season ends.
7-2A D-I: San Saba is the district champion and No. 1 seed. Crawford is the second seed.
Valley Mills can clinch the No. 3 playoff berth with a win over Goldthwaite, which would also lock in De Leon at No. 4. Valley Mills goes to the playoffs with either a win over Goldthwaite or a De Leon loss to San Saba.
8-2A D-I: Bruceville-Eddy has won the district and claimed the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Eagles will play the Florence versus Hamilton winner in the first round.
Italy can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over Riesel. Bosqueville can clinch No. 3 with a win over Axtell, which would make Riesel the fourth seed. If Riesel defeats Italy and Bosqueville wins against Axtell, it would cause a three-way tie for second place. In that case, Bosqueville would be the No. 2 seed, Riesesl would be No. 3 and Italy would drop to the fourth seed.
11-2A D-II: Mart has clinched the district title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Wortham plays at Dawson to decide the No. 2 and No. 3 playoff seeds. Frost will go to the playoffs as the fourth seed.
13-2A D-II: Bremond has clinched the district title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Chilton hosts Granger in a game that will decide the No. 2 and No. 3 playoff spots.
TAPPS 3 D-III: Reicher can move into a tie for first with a win over district-leading Boerne Geneva in Boerne. The Cougars have already clinched a playoff berth
Six Man
10-1A D-I: Blum has clinched the district title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Aquilla can clinch a playoff berth with a win at Abbott. If Abbott defeats Aquilla and Gholson beats Covington, then Abbott earns the second-place playoff berth.
15-1A D-I: Jonesboro can lock up district title with a win over Evant. The Elks need a win over Jonesboro and a Zephyr loss to Lometa to make the playoffs.
11-1A D-II: Cranfills Gap and Walnut Springs will play for the district championship. The loser takes the second-place playoff berth.
12-1A D-II: Bynum can lock up a district title and its first playoff berth since 1992 with a win over Mount Calm. If Mount Calm wins, it would cause a three-way tie for first. In that case, Morgan would be the No. 2 seed. Mount Calm would be the No. 1 seed if it defeats Bynum by six points or more, but Bynum would maintain the No. 1 seed if it loses to Mount Calm by less than five. A Mount Calm five-point win over Bynum would necessitate a three-way coin flip.
14-1A D-II: Calvert can lock up a district title with a win over McDade. If Oglesby defeats Buckholts and Calvert beats McDade, it was cause a three-way tie for the second-place playoff berth.
TAPPS Six Man: Vanguard is playing Austin Veritas for the district title, while Live Oak is playing Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills for seeding purposes. Both Vanguard (Division I) and Live Oak (Division II) are safely in the playoffs as the top five teams in each district make the TAPPS Six Man postseason.
