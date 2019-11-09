Class 6A Div. II

Bi-district

Tyler Lee (6-4) at Midway (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Temple (8-2) at Longview (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 4A Div. I

Bi-district

La Vega (9-1) vs. Lake Worth (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Joshua

China Spring (3-7) vs. Kennedale (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose

Class 4A Div. II

Bi-district

Connally (10-0) vs. Canton (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana

Mexia (6-3) vs. Bullard (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cedar Hill

Fairfield (6-4) vs. Wills Point (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Athens

Hillsboro (4-6) vs. Graham (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth Brewer

Class 3A Div. I

Bi-district

Whitney (9-1) vs. Lago Vista (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at UMHB, Belton

Cameron Yoe (9-1) vs. West (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium

Troy (9-1) vs. Teague (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Class 3A Div. II

Bi-district

Clifton (7-3) vs. Edgewood (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie

Hamilton (6-4) vs. Palmer (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitney

Class 2A Div. I

Bi-district

Bruceville-Eddy (9-1) vs. De Leon (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Whitney

Crawford (7-3) vs. Bosqueville (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Clifton

Valley Mills (6-4) vs. Italy (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at McGregor

Riesel (4-6) vs. San Saba (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at McGregor

Class 2A Div. II

Bi-district

Mart (7-3) vs. Saratoga West Hardin (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Crockett

Dawson (8-2) vs. Evadale (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett

Wortham (7-3) vs. Lovelady (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Centerville

Frost (4-6) vs. Grapeland (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Groesbeck

Bremond (9-1) vs. Louise (1-9), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brenham

Chilton (6-4) vs. Burton (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Taylor

TAPPS Div. III

First round

Reicher (4-6) at League City Bay Area Christian (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 1A Div. I

Bi-district

Blum (8-2) vs. Perrin-Whitt (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Aledo

Aquilla (4-6) vs. Saint Jo (9-1)

Jonesboro (9-1) vs. Leakey (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brady

Class 1A Div. II

Bi-district

Cranfills Gap (8-2) vs. Morgan (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Hico

Walnut Springs (3-7) vs. Bynum (6-3)

TAPPS Div. I Six-man

First round

Sugar Land Logos Prep (2-6) at Vanguard (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Paul Tyson Field

TAPPS Div. II Six-man

First round

Live Oak (2-8) vs. Flower Mount Coram Deo (4-6), TBD

TCAF Div. II

Quarterfinals

Lewisville Lakeland Christian 58, Methodist Children’s Home 31

Garland Christian 48, Parkview Christian 0

Independent

Texas Homeschool Football Championships

Semifinals: Cedar Hill DasCHE 53, Texas Wind 0

Consolation: Texas Wind 18, Conroe Northside Home School 9

Texas Six Man Independent Bowl

Eagle Christian 48, Red Oak Ovilla Christian 34

All the teams

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments