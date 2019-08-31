Vote for the offensive, defensive and six man players of the week at wacotrib.com. Voting closes at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the winners announced on Thursday.

Offense

RB Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring — 28 carries for 186 rush yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches for 22 yards

QB Brayden Faulkner, China Spring — 19 for 23, 230 passing yards, 2 TDs; 17 rushing yards, 1 TD

WR Jacob Kuligowski, China Spring — 3 catches for 54 yards, TD

WR K.J. Peoples, China Spring — 7 catches, 86 yards; 23 rushing yards

WR Jordan Nevarez, China Spring — 4 catches, 41 yards, TD

QB Mason Brandenberger, Clifton – 15 of 18, 214 passing yards, 3 TDs; 5 carries for 56 rushing yards, TD

WR T.J. Ferch, Clifton – 6 catches for 118 yards, 2 TDs

RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally – 18 carries for 211 rushing yards, 3 TDs

QB Kavian Gaither, Connally – 6 of 11, 80 passing yards; 15 carries, 82 rushing yards, 3 TDs

RB Jakoby Moore, Dawson — 7 carries for 122 rushing yards, 2 TDs

RB Ja'Mariyea Hamilton, Dawson — 6 carries for 99 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 catches, 54 yards, 1 TD; 1 inteception on defense

WR Ty Moore, Lorena — 3 catches, 51 yards, 2 TDs

QB Braylen Fisher, Marlin -- 9 of 14 for 125 passing yards, TD; 15 carries for 137 rushing yards TD

RB Sir Charleston Lee, Marlin -- 12 carries for 105 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 4 catches for 20 yards

WR Trajon Butler, Marlin -- 6 catches for 105 yards, TD

QB Kyler Martin, Mart – 9 of 12 for 138 passing yards, TD; 8 carries for 41 rushing yards

RB Klyderion Campbell, Mart – 10 carries for 108 rushing yards, TD; 4 catches for 44 yards

RB Roddrell Freeman, Mart – 10 carries for 121 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 1 catch for 24 yards

RB Dayton Threadgill, McGregor – 16 carries, 118 yards, TD

QB Jake Boozer, Reicher – 14 of 24, 210 passing yards, 2 TDs; 22 carries for 153 rushing yards, 4 TDs

WR Eric Ochoa, Reicher – 6 catches for 92 yards, 2 TDs

OL Noah Plsek, Reicher – 11 pancakes, leading to 5 TDs

QB Joseph McHenry, Robinson – 15 of 20 for 247 passing yards, 2 TDs; 7 carries for 59 rushing yards, TD

WR Jordan Rogers, Robinson – 5 catches for 87 yards, 2 TDs

WR Drew Satterwhite, Teague — 3 catches for 72 yards, TD; 6 rushes for 44 yards

QB Jacob Bryant, University – 5 of 12 for 37 passing yards; 11 carries for 60 rushing yards, TD

RB Jeremiah Stroupe, University – 22 carries for 149 rushing yards, 2 TDs

WR Corey Sandolph, University – 2 catches for 22 yards; 3 kickoff returns for 213 yards, 2 TDs

RB Jayden Ridge, Waco High – 20 carries for 138 yards, 3 TDs

QB Davion Long, Waco High – 12 of 24 for 153 passing yards and a TD

RB Trey Janek, West — 11 carries for 105 yards, 2 TDs

QB Devin Wilson, Whitney — 9 of 10 for 167 passing yards, 3 TDs; 4 carries for 26 rushing yards, 2 TDs

RB Juan Saucedo, Whitney — 13 carries for 226 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 5 tackles on defense

RB Dez Garner, Whitney — 13 carries for 117 rushing yards, TD; 3 catches for 41 yards TD

WR Kolby Tanner, Whitney — 7 catches for 139 yards, TD

Defense

LB Bryan Garza, China Spring – 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

LB D’Marion Alexander, China Spring – 6 tackles, TFL

DL Josh Thomas, China Spring – 6.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 PBUs

LB Riley Perry, Clifton – 9 solo, 11 total tackles, TFL, fumble recovery

LB Lamarcus McDonald, Connally – 11 solo, 16 total tackles, forced fumble

S Ara Rauls III, La Vega – 14 tackles, 11 solo, 2 TFL, INT

DE De’Treveon Thompson, La Vega – 7 tackles, 6 solo, 3 sacks, 5 TFL

DL Reese Huffman, McGregor – 7 tackles, TFL, QBP, fumble recovery returned for TD

DB Drew Satterwhite, Teague — 15 tackles, INT

DB Juan Bernal, Teague — 15 tackles, TFL, INT

LB Garrett Fichter, University – 9 tackles, TFL

LB Gerald Akers, University – 9 tackles, sack, TFL, fumble recovery

LB Caleb Russell, University – 8 tackles, 1 TFL

DB Delvin Mason, University – 6 tackles, sack, 2 TFLs, PBU

DE Silas Prickett, West — 11 tackles, 1 TFL

LB Jordan Newton, Whitney — 7 tackle

Six-man

Dremond Bible, MCH — 94 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 7 catches, 215 yards, 3 TDs

Reggie Williams, MCH — 12 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Honorable mention

Davis De La Fuente, De’Montray Cooks, Connally; Trey Arjon, Micah Sauls, Tonny Sanchez, DaMarion Medlock and Roddrell Freeman, Mart; Michael Ramos and Domeniss McFadden, McGregor; Brady Kay, Cade Allison, Roger Leal and Brady Haug, Robinson; Luke Stacks and Reese Young, Teague; Mike Lambert, Lee Goss, Joseph Carpenter and Rickey Walker, University; Luke Wines, West; Dawson Hightower, Bodi Pankey, Geronimo Rodriguez and Mason Wooten, Whitney.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.