CLEBURNE — It was a tight race, but the University Trojans motored to their second straight District 14-5A cross country title.
University’s boys finished with a winning score of 47 points to win Thursday’s race over second-place Corsicana (57) and third-place Midlothian (67).
The Trojans were led by a pair of sophomores – Kendrick Scott, who clocked 16:45.24 and finished second, and Maximus Austin, who was third at 16:50.72. Midlothian’s Tanner Henderson won the district title at 15:56.79.
Rounding out University’s scorers were Jayden Deleon in 11th, Manuel Coronado in 12th and Leo Gonzales in 19th.
University’s girls finished seventh in the district team race, topped by Geraldine Ocampo in 32nd.
The Trojan boys will next race at the Region II-5A meet at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas on Oct. 28.
Lady Lions’ Garner 2nd in district
Waco High’s Anna Garner came up just shy of repeating as District 12-6A cross country champion, but she’s still back on her way to regionals.
Garner finished second overall in Thursday’s district meet at the Heart O’Texas Soccer Complex. She completed the 4,850-meter course in a time of 18:51.2, behind only Copperas Cove’s Madisen Honea, who came in at 18:22.5.
Garner hasn’t finished lower than third in any race this season.
She’ll be joined at the Region II-6A meet by the Midway girls, who finished third in the team race with 75 points, besting fourth-place Ellison by just six points. Harker Heights was the district champ with 67 points and Belton was second with 72.
Midway was led by Hannah Bowden’s ninth-place effort, followed closely by Emma Bell in 11th.
In the boys’ race, Midway finished fourth in the team standings, behind champion Ellison, second-place Belton and third-place Temple. The Panthers were led by Mackie Ferretter in 10th and Nathan Groves in 11th.
The Region II-6A meet will be held Oct. 28 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas.
Valley Mills nips Moody in photo finish
Cross country races don’t get much closer than the boys’ team race in District 17-2A.
Valley Mills won the team title over Moody by a single point, 36 to 37, in Thursday’s race at the Heart O’Texas Soccer Complex. However, both will be moving on the regional meet later this month in Huntsville.
Valley Mills placed five runners in the top 14, led by Tanner Sargent in fifth place. Moody, meanwhile, had three top 10 finishers, including the individual district champion Jacob Armida, who completed the three-mile course in a time of 17:22.6.
Rounding out the individual top five were Crawford’s Dalton Compton in second, Moody’s Cody Stone in third and Bosqueville’s Luke Hayes in fourth.
In the girls’ race, Crawford charged to a winning score of 30 points. The Lady Pirates swept the top two positions, as junior Sadey Paniagua won the overall title in a two-mile time of 13:08.5 followed by sophomore Sarah Love in second at 13:15.9.
Valley Mills finished second in the team race, led by Shae Fancher in third overall and Yomayra Rodarte in fourth. Chilton freshman Presley Plemons was the fifth-place finisher, and will also be regional-bound as an individual.
