District 12-6A
MVP: Shamur Bogues, Sr., Ellison
Offensive MVP: Anthony Scott, Sr., Midway
Defensive MVP: Quentin Johnston, Sr., Temple
Newcomer: Jamyron Kelly, Fr., Ellison
Coach of the Year: Alberto Jones, Ellison
First team
Ellison: Trendon Stewart, Jr., Nehemiah Nuckols, Sr.; Midway: Godsgift Ezedinma, Sr.; Harker Heights: Ryan Chamberlain, Sr., Terrance Carter, So.; Temple: Elcid Smith, Sr., Jaiden Pate, Sr.; Belton: TJ Johnson, So.; Killeen: Mike House, Sr.; Waco: Jordan Fuller, Sr.
Second team
Harker Heights: Camrin Forde, Jr., Sean Bright, Sr.; Shoemaker: Ti’Ajoe Owens, Jr., Damond Daniels, Sr., Nasir Kirk, Sr.; Copperas Cove: Isaiah Sober, Sr.; Ellison: Mathias Nero, Sr.; Midway: CJ Calhoun, Sr.; Temple: Leon Hudson, So.; Killeen: AB Oladiopo, Jr.
Honorable mention
Belton: Tyson Pine, Sr., Josh Rardin, Sr., Diego Santana, Sr., Ben Jones, Jr., Luke Bramlett, Jr.; Ellison: Jayce Wright, Jr., Deandra Thomas, Jr.; Harker Heights: Antwan Taylor, So., Jalen Kaderka-Brown, Jr., Malik Goodrich, Sr., La’Princeton Dixon; Shoemaker: Marvin Galloway, Sr.; Temple: J’Don Garcia, Sr., Joseph Stewart, Jr., Aundra Jackson, Jr., Roman Jackson, Sr., Carlos Torres, Sr.; Waco: Tomaray Jackson, Jr., Ja’Mauri Outley, Sr., Cory Taylor, Sr.
District 17-4A
Coach of the Year: Eddie Berumen, Waxahachie Life
Defensive MVP: Gage Mayfield, Sr., Wax. Life
MVP: Jordan Caldwell, Sr., Alvarado
Newcomer: Dashone Blacknall, Jr., Hillsboro
Offensive MVP: Reggie Adams, Sr., Midlothian Heritage
First team
Heritage: Jared Cantrell, Sr., Jaydon Hogg, Jr., Hayden Wilson, Fr.; Venus: Jeremiah Hall; Wax. Life: Vernon Johnson, Sr., Blaine Stacy, Sr.; Alvarado: Will Johnson, Jr.; Ferris: Demarcus Rankin, Jr.; Hillsboro: Tyson Simmons, Sr.
Second team
Wax. Life: Jaden Epkin, Sr., Jarius Morrison, Sr.; Ferris: Carter Fagan, Jr., Matthew Nunez, Sr.; Venus: Jourdan Fields, Jr.; Hillsboro: Spencer Garcia, Jr., Tavarious Shaw, Sr.; Heritage: Cody Hite, Sr., Greg Johnson, So.
Honorable mention
Wax. Life: Drake Heads, So., Derwin Lewis, Sr.
District 18-4A
Coach of the Year: Quinton Snell, Connally
MVPs: Korie Black, Sr. & Zalin Cleveland, Sr., Connally
Offensive MVP: Eli Stephens, Jr., China Spring
Defensive MVP: Jordan Rogers, Jr., La Vega
Newcomer: Graham Goolsby, Jr., Lorena
First team
Connally: JeJuan Forward, Sr.Kavion Gaither, Jr., De’Montray Cooks; La Vega: Randy Wolf, So., Marcus Willis, Jr.; China Spring: Davis Golden, Sr., Preston Springer, Sr.; Lorena: Dalton Hill, Sr.; Robinson: Jacob Jaro
Second team
Connally: Jordan Nichols, Sr.; La Vega: Jav’Quae Walton, Jr.; China Spring: Josh Edwards, Sr., Karson Coe, Jr.; Lorena: Vrail George III, Jr., McCray Lewis, Jr.; Robinson: Salomon Cabezas, Malik Ford, Sr.; Gatesville: Logan Edwards, So., Chase Williams, Sr.
Honorable mention
Connally: John Barron, Sr., Kary Turner, Sr.
La Vega: Robert Allen, Russell Harris, Jr., Bryson Williams, Lamarion Williams; China Spring: Jordan Nevarez, Jr., D’Marion Alexander; Lorena: Ty Moore; Robinson: Aiden Barrett, Joseph McHenry, Jr.; Gatesville: Josiah Sheets, Jr., Brennen Mata, Sr., Jimmy Healer, Sr.
District 19-3A
Coach of the Year: James Holt, Little River Academy
Defensive MVP: Malcolm Murphy, So., Franklin
MVP: Jaylin McWilliams, Jr., Academy
Newcomer: Jarred Kerr, So., Lexington
Offensive MVP: Ty Jarolik, Sr., Troy
Sixth Man MVP: Bryson Washington, Fr., Franklin
First team
Academy: Jerry Cephus, Jr., Darian Franklin, So., Tanner Rambeau, Jr.; Rockdale: Anthony Dansby, Jr.; Franklin: RaShawn Green, Sr., Marcus Wade, So.; Rogers: Ben Hutka, Jr.; Lexington: Jeremiah Jackson, Jr.; McGregor: Chris Kirven, Sr., Deondre Parker, Jr.; Cameron Yoe: Thomas Melton, Sr.
Second team
Franklin: Dalton Dixon, Sr., Seth Spiller, Jr.; Academy: Chris Preddie, So., Rian White, Sr.; Rockdale: Jace Robinson, Jr.; Rogers: Ty Sebek, Jr.; McGregor: Jhobe Smith, Sr., Dayton Threadgill, Jr.; Cameron Yoe: Calvin Stewart, Sr.; Troy: Beau Workman, Sr.
District 20-3A
Coach of the Year: Kadrian Bryant, Crockett
Defensive MVP: Jamaul Randle, Sr., Buffalo
MVP: Ty Junior, Crockett
Newcomers Cael Bruno, So., Frankston & Courtney Byrd, Fr., Crockett
Offensive MVPs: Allen Horace, Sr., Crockett & Ky Thomas, Sr., Elkhart
Sixth Man MVP: Kinta Medlock, So., Groesbeck
First team
Teague: Nemier Allison, Jr., Nemier Herod, Jr.; Frankston: Brink Bizzell, Jr.; Westwood: Mario Black, Sr., Bri’Darian Hunt, Sr.; Buffalo: Brett Hoffman, Jr., Jacoby May, Fr.; Crockett: Teddy Jones, Sr., Delvin Walker, So.
Second team
Teague: Ty Abram, Sr., Clark Travis, Sr.; Crockett: Christian Brice, Sr., Ja’lynn Carruthers, Jr., Treyvon Hawkins, Sr.; Westwood: Devonte Downie, Jr., Jacory Furr, Jr.; Groesbeck: Bryceston Ferguson, Sr., Melakai Spivey, So.; Frankston: KJ Hawkins, So., Caleb Ramsey, Fr.; Elkhart: David McMorris, Jr., Cale Starr, Jr.
District 18-2A
Coach of the Year: Devlon Noble, Marlin
Defensive MVP: Tydae Mayes, Jr., Marlin
MVP: LaZarion Coleman, Sr., Marlin
Newcomer: Keshawn Thomas, So., Marlin
Offensive MVP: Koby Hollingsworth, Jr., Axtell
Sixth Man MVP: Sebastian Olvera, Jr., Hubbard
First team
Riesel: Donavan Blakes, Sr., Kyson Dieterich, So., Will McClintock, Jr.; Marlin: Braylen Fisher, So., Ty Harris, So.; Mart: Roddrell Freeman, JR.; Hubbard: Cooper Martin, Sr., Logan Morris, Sr., Billy Stone, Sr.; Dawson: Jakoby Moore, Sr.; Laderius Sanders, Jr.
Second team
Marlin: Jaymorion Benjamin, So., Juan Escobar, Sr.; Axtell: Trevor Brenner, Jr., Gavin Mach, Sr.; Wortham: Will Boswell, Sr., DeMarcus Bullard, Sr., Lane McDaniel, Sr.; Hubbard: RJ Cormier, Sr.; Riesel: Jackson Dvorak, Sr.; Dawson: Isaiah Johnson, So.; Bremond: Seth Kasowski, Jr; Mart: Trey Powell, Jr.
Honorable mention
Axtell: Gavin Belk, Daegan Draper, Casen Leathers; Mart: Chris Bledsoe; Bremond: Corey Estrada, Cade Haring, Miles Minor; Dawson: Brendan Horner, Bodey Martinez; Riesel: Lane Kemp, Braydon Phillips; Hubbard: Tyler Pierce
District 19-2A
Coach of the Year: Desmond Guy, Italy
Defensive MVP: Desmond Lindsey, Sr., Kerens
MVPs: Charlie Carroll, So., Cayuga, CJ Davis, Sr., Kerens & Julius Williams, So., Italy
Newcomer: Kayd Lightsey, Fr., Itasca
Offensive MVP: Brendon Massey, Sr., Itasca
Sixth Man MVP: Jaden Saxon, So., Italy
First team
Itasca: Andrew Arellano, Sr., David Arellano, So.; Cayuga: Spencer Calcote, So., Connor Daniel, Sr.; Kerens: Ladarian Cumby, Sr.; Italy: Kort Holley, Jr., Colt Horn, So., Creighton Hyles, Jr.; Malakoff Cross Roads: Tucker Watson, Sr.
Second team
Frost: Korben Bowling, Jr.; Kerens: Josh Brown Jr.; Italy: Evan Cunningham, So., Cahl Horn, Sr.; Itasca: Davonte Grisham, Jr.; Cayuga: Kirby Murray, Jr.; Cross Roads: Trent Watson, Sr.
District 25-1A
Coach of the Year: Jeff Harrison, Morgan
Defensive MVP: Coltin Gonzales, Sr., Blum
MVP: Derik Davenport, Jr., Morgan
Newcomer: Koby Clinkscales, Jr., Blum
Offensive MVP: Ethan Laramore, Jr., Aquilla
First team
Blum: Trey Bullard, Jr., Hunter Rodriguez, Jr.; Covington: Makiah Cserfoi, Sr., Gio Mendez, Sr.; Aquilla: Conner McCurdy, Sr., Reese Phillips, Jr., Caleb Wilson, Jr.; Morgan: Manuel Muniz, So, Emilio Villalovos, So; Iredell: Hunter Sheffield, Jr.
Second team
Iredell: Kaden Delgado, Sr., Brandon Munoz, Fr., Bryton Torres, Sr.; Covington: Kollin Howard, Jr., KP Rodriguez, Sr.; Blum: Harley Martindale, Sr.; Aquilla: Jake Soules, Sr.; Walnut Springs: Corey Townley, Sr.
Honorable mention
Morgan: Eddie Anness, Javier Guajardo, Kasen Sims; Covington: Austin Brown; Iredell: tag Nystel; Blum: Ivan Rawls, Tucker Willingham
District 26-1A
Defensive MVPs: Davian Flintroy, Calvert & Corderrius Gilmore, Sr., Calvert
MVPS Tre’Quinton Green, Jr., Calvert & MH Thomas, Fr., Calvert
Newcomer: Noah Bay, Richards
Offensive MVPs: Ja’Quarious Ford, So. Calvert & Kevin Wooten, Sr., Calvert
First team
Richards: Josh Barrett, Sr., Fanin Fuller, Jr., Darrell Lovings, Sr.; Oglesby: Davin Barrow, Jr., Gunner Schultz, Jr., Blake Thompson, So.; Calvert: Raylin Demerrit, Sr., Danielshijon Hurst, Erwin Jones, Jr., Antonio Porter, Fr., Billy Thompson, Jr.; Bartlett: Daniel Juarez, Sr., Daniel Medina, Jr., Javiere Polynice, Jr.;
Honorable mention
Gio Diaz, Fr., Calvert
District 27-1A
Coach of the Year: Arthur Ivy, Milford
Defensive MVP: Demajeigh Hampton, Jr., Trinidad
MVP: TJ Hoover, Sr., Coolidge
Newcomer: Christian Williams, Fr., Bynum
Offensive MVP: Damyan Woodward, Sr., Milford
First team
Milford: JeSean Brooks, Sr., Tyvon Gates, Sr.; Coolidge: Rodrick Busbee, Jr.; Penelope: Brenner Martin, Sr.; Abbott: Matthew Pevehouse, Sr.; Trinidad: Romal Womack, Sr.
Second team
Penelope: Isaiah Garcia, Jr.; Bynum: Michael Henry, Sr.; Coolidge: Davion Mack, Sr.; Avalon: Jessy Morones, So.; Milford: Robert Orendorf, Sr.; Trinidad: Julius Stephenson, So.
Honorable mention
Coolidge: Ke’Terris Adams, Fr., Alexis Martinez, So.; Bynum: Skyler Briscoe, Fr., Nate Rodriguez, Jr., Darrell Tovar, Fr.; Avalon: Daniel Esquivel, Marcos Kinser, Sr., Dillon Martin, Sr.; Mount Calm: Blake Fowler, Fr., Darrius Williams, Sr.; Penelope: Grayson Fowler, So., Kolton Redden, Fr.; Abbott: Kadyn Johnson, Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.