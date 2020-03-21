District 12-6A

MVP: Shamur Bogues, Sr., Ellison

Offensive MVP: Anthony Scott, Sr., Midway

Defensive MVP: Quentin Johnston, Sr., Temple

Newcomer: Jamyron Kelly, Fr., Ellison

Coach of the Year: Alberto Jones, Ellison

First team

Ellison: Trendon Stewart, Jr., Nehemiah Nuckols, Sr.; Midway: Godsgift Ezedinma, Sr.; Harker Heights: Ryan Chamberlain, Sr., Terrance Carter, So.; Temple: Elcid Smith, Sr., Jaiden Pate, Sr.; Belton: TJ Johnson, So.; Killeen: Mike House, Sr.; Waco: Jordan Fuller, Sr.

Second team

Harker Heights: Camrin Forde, Jr., Sean Bright, Sr.; Shoemaker: Ti’Ajoe Owens, Jr., Damond Daniels, Sr., Nasir Kirk, Sr.; Copperas Cove: Isaiah Sober, Sr.; Ellison: Mathias Nero, Sr.; Midway: CJ Calhoun, Sr.; Temple: Leon Hudson, So.; Killeen: AB Oladiopo, Jr.

Honorable mention

Belton: Tyson Pine, Sr., Josh Rardin, Sr., Diego Santana, Sr., Ben Jones, Jr., Luke Bramlett, Jr.; Ellison: Jayce Wright, Jr., Deandra Thomas, Jr.; Harker Heights: Antwan Taylor, So., Jalen Kaderka-Brown, Jr., Malik Goodrich, Sr., La’Princeton Dixon; Shoemaker: Marvin Galloway, Sr.; Temple: J’Don Garcia, Sr., Joseph Stewart, Jr., Aundra Jackson, Jr., Roman Jackson, Sr., Carlos Torres, Sr.; Waco: Tomaray Jackson, Jr., Ja’Mauri Outley, Sr., Cory Taylor, Sr.

District 17-4A

Coach of the Year: Eddie Berumen, Waxahachie Life

Defensive MVP: Gage Mayfield, Sr., Wax. Life

MVP: Jordan Caldwell, Sr., Alvarado

Newcomer: Dashone Blacknall, Jr., Hillsboro

Offensive MVP: Reggie Adams, Sr., Midlothian Heritage

First team

Heritage: Jared Cantrell, Sr., Jaydon Hogg, Jr., Hayden Wilson, Fr.; Venus: Jeremiah Hall; Wax. Life: Vernon Johnson, Sr., Blaine Stacy, Sr.; Alvarado: Will Johnson, Jr.; Ferris: Demarcus Rankin, Jr.; Hillsboro: Tyson Simmons, Sr.

Second team

Wax. Life: Jaden Epkin, Sr., Jarius Morrison, Sr.; Ferris: Carter Fagan, Jr., Matthew Nunez, Sr.; Venus: Jourdan Fields, Jr.; Hillsboro: Spencer Garcia, Jr., Tavarious Shaw, Sr.; Heritage: Cody Hite, Sr., Greg Johnson, So.

Honorable mention

Wax. Life: Drake Heads, So., Derwin Lewis, Sr.

District 18-4A

Coach of the Year: Quinton Snell, Connally

MVPs: Korie Black, Sr. & Zalin Cleveland, Sr., Connally

Offensive MVP: Eli Stephens, Jr., China Spring

Defensive MVP: Jordan Rogers, Jr., La Vega

Newcomer: Graham Goolsby, Jr., Lorena

First team

Connally: JeJuan Forward, Sr.Kavion Gaither, Jr., De’Montray Cooks; La Vega: Randy Wolf, So., Marcus Willis, Jr.; China Spring: Davis Golden, Sr., Preston Springer, Sr.; Lorena: Dalton Hill, Sr.; Robinson: Jacob Jaro

Second team

Connally: Jordan Nichols, Sr.; La Vega: Jav’Quae Walton, Jr.; China Spring: Josh Edwards, Sr., Karson Coe, Jr.; Lorena: Vrail George III, Jr., McCray Lewis, Jr.; Robinson: Salomon Cabezas, Malik Ford, Sr.; Gatesville: Logan Edwards, So., Chase Williams, Sr.

Honorable mention

Connally: John Barron, Sr., Kary Turner, Sr.

La Vega: Robert Allen, Russell Harris, Jr., Bryson Williams, Lamarion Williams; China Spring: Jordan Nevarez, Jr., D’Marion Alexander; Lorena: Ty Moore; Robinson: Aiden Barrett, Joseph McHenry, Jr.; Gatesville: Josiah Sheets, Jr., Brennen Mata, Sr., Jimmy Healer, Sr.

District 19-3A

Coach of the Year: James Holt, Little River Academy

Defensive MVP: Malcolm Murphy, So., Franklin

MVP: Jaylin McWilliams, Jr., Academy

Newcomer: Jarred Kerr, So., Lexington

Offensive MVP: Ty Jarolik, Sr., Troy

Sixth Man MVP: Bryson Washington, Fr., Franklin

First team

Academy: Jerry Cephus, Jr., Darian Franklin, So., Tanner Rambeau, Jr.; Rockdale: Anthony Dansby, Jr.; Franklin: RaShawn Green, Sr., Marcus Wade, So.; Rogers: Ben Hutka, Jr.; Lexington: Jeremiah Jackson, Jr.; McGregor: Chris Kirven, Sr., Deondre Parker, Jr.; Cameron Yoe: Thomas Melton, Sr.

Second team

Franklin: Dalton Dixon, Sr., Seth Spiller, Jr.; Academy: Chris Preddie, So., Rian White, Sr.; Rockdale: Jace Robinson, Jr.; Rogers: Ty Sebek, Jr.; McGregor: Jhobe Smith, Sr., Dayton Threadgill, Jr.; Cameron Yoe: Calvin Stewart, Sr.; Troy: Beau Workman, Sr.

District 20-3A

Coach of the Year: Kadrian Bryant, Crockett

Defensive MVP: Jamaul Randle, Sr., Buffalo

MVP: Ty Junior, Crockett

Newcomers Cael Bruno, So., Frankston & Courtney Byrd, Fr., Crockett

Offensive MVPs: Allen Horace, Sr., Crockett & Ky Thomas, Sr., Elkhart

Sixth Man MVP: Kinta Medlock, So., Groesbeck

First team

Teague: Nemier Allison, Jr., Nemier Herod, Jr.; Frankston: Brink Bizzell, Jr.; Westwood: Mario Black, Sr., Bri’Darian Hunt, Sr.; Buffalo: Brett Hoffman, Jr., Jacoby May, Fr.; Crockett: Teddy Jones, Sr., Delvin Walker, So.

Second team

Teague: Ty Abram, Sr., Clark Travis, Sr.; Crockett: Christian Brice, Sr., Ja’lynn Carruthers, Jr., Treyvon Hawkins, Sr.; Westwood: Devonte Downie, Jr., Jacory Furr, Jr.; Groesbeck: Bryceston Ferguson, Sr., Melakai Spivey, So.; Frankston: KJ Hawkins, So., Caleb Ramsey, Fr.; Elkhart: David McMorris, Jr., Cale Starr, Jr.

District 18-2A

Coach of the Year: Devlon Noble, Marlin

Defensive MVP: Tydae Mayes, Jr., Marlin

MVP: LaZarion Coleman, Sr., Marlin

Newcomer: Keshawn Thomas, So., Marlin

Offensive MVP: Koby Hollingsworth, Jr., Axtell

Sixth Man MVP: Sebastian Olvera, Jr., Hubbard

First team

Riesel: Donavan Blakes, Sr., Kyson Dieterich, So., Will McClintock, Jr.; Marlin: Braylen Fisher, So., Ty Harris, So.; Mart: Roddrell Freeman, JR.; Hubbard: Cooper Martin, Sr., Logan Morris, Sr., Billy Stone, Sr.; Dawson: Jakoby Moore, Sr.; Laderius Sanders, Jr.

Second team

Marlin: Jaymorion Benjamin, So., Juan Escobar, Sr.; Axtell: Trevor Brenner, Jr., Gavin Mach, Sr.; Wortham: Will Boswell, Sr., DeMarcus Bullard, Sr., Lane McDaniel, Sr.; Hubbard: RJ Cormier, Sr.; Riesel: Jackson Dvorak, Sr.; Dawson: Isaiah Johnson, So.; Bremond: Seth Kasowski, Jr; Mart: Trey Powell, Jr.

Honorable mention

Axtell: Gavin Belk, Daegan Draper, Casen Leathers; Mart: Chris Bledsoe; Bremond: Corey Estrada, Cade Haring, Miles Minor; Dawson: Brendan Horner, Bodey Martinez; Riesel: Lane Kemp, Braydon Phillips; Hubbard: Tyler Pierce

District 19-2A

Coach of the Year: Desmond Guy, Italy

Defensive MVP: Desmond Lindsey, Sr., Kerens

MVPs: Charlie Carroll, So., Cayuga, CJ Davis, Sr., Kerens & Julius Williams, So., Italy

Newcomer: Kayd Lightsey, Fr., Itasca

Offensive MVP: Brendon Massey, Sr., Itasca

Sixth Man MVP: Jaden Saxon, So., Italy

First team

Itasca: Andrew Arellano, Sr., David Arellano, So.; Cayuga: Spencer Calcote, So., Connor Daniel, Sr.; Kerens: Ladarian Cumby, Sr.; Italy: Kort Holley, Jr., Colt Horn, So., Creighton Hyles, Jr.; Malakoff Cross Roads: Tucker Watson, Sr.

Second team

Frost: Korben Bowling, Jr.; Kerens: Josh Brown Jr.; Italy: Evan Cunningham, So., Cahl Horn, Sr.; Itasca: Davonte Grisham, Jr.; Cayuga: Kirby Murray, Jr.; Cross Roads: Trent Watson, Sr.

District 25-1A

Coach of the Year: Jeff Harrison, Morgan

Defensive MVP: Coltin Gonzales, Sr., Blum

MVP: Derik Davenport, Jr., Morgan

Newcomer: Koby Clinkscales, Jr., Blum

Offensive MVP: Ethan Laramore, Jr., Aquilla

First team

Blum: Trey Bullard, Jr., Hunter Rodriguez, Jr.; Covington: Makiah Cserfoi, Sr., Gio Mendez, Sr.; Aquilla: Conner McCurdy, Sr., Reese Phillips, Jr., Caleb Wilson, Jr.; Morgan: Manuel Muniz, So, Emilio Villalovos, So; Iredell: Hunter Sheffield, Jr.

Second team

Iredell: Kaden Delgado, Sr., Brandon Munoz, Fr., Bryton Torres, Sr.; Covington: Kollin Howard, Jr., KP Rodriguez, Sr.; Blum: Harley Martindale, Sr.; Aquilla: Jake Soules, Sr.; Walnut Springs: Corey Townley, Sr.

Honorable mention

Morgan: Eddie Anness, Javier Guajardo, Kasen Sims; Covington: Austin Brown; Iredell: tag Nystel; Blum: Ivan Rawls, Tucker Willingham

District 26-1A

Defensive MVPs: Davian Flintroy, Calvert & Corderrius Gilmore, Sr., Calvert

MVPS Tre’Quinton Green, Jr., Calvert & MH Thomas, Fr., Calvert

Newcomer: Noah Bay, Richards

Offensive MVPs: Ja’Quarious Ford, So. Calvert & Kevin Wooten, Sr., Calvert

First team

Richards: Josh Barrett, Sr., Fanin Fuller, Jr., Darrell Lovings, Sr.; Oglesby: Davin Barrow, Jr., Gunner Schultz, Jr., Blake Thompson, So.; Calvert: Raylin Demerrit, Sr., Danielshijon Hurst, Erwin Jones, Jr., Antonio Porter, Fr., Billy Thompson, Jr.; Bartlett: Daniel Juarez, Sr., Daniel Medina, Jr., Javiere Polynice, Jr.;

Honorable mention

Gio Diaz, Fr., Calvert

District 27-1A

Coach of the Year: Arthur Ivy, Milford

Defensive MVP: Demajeigh Hampton, Jr., Trinidad

MVP: TJ Hoover, Sr., Coolidge

Newcomer: Christian Williams, Fr., Bynum

Offensive MVP: Damyan Woodward, Sr., Milford

First team

Milford: JeSean Brooks, Sr., Tyvon Gates, Sr.; Coolidge: Rodrick Busbee, Jr.; Penelope: Brenner Martin, Sr.; Abbott: Matthew Pevehouse, Sr.; Trinidad: Romal Womack, Sr.

Second team

Penelope: Isaiah Garcia, Jr.; Bynum: Michael Henry, Sr.; Coolidge: Davion Mack, Sr.; Avalon: Jessy Morones, So.; Milford: Robert Orendorf, Sr.; Trinidad: Julius Stephenson, So.

Honorable mention

Coolidge: Ke’Terris Adams, Fr., Alexis Martinez, So.; Bynum: Skyler Briscoe, Fr., Nate Rodriguez, Jr., Darrell Tovar, Fr.; Avalon: Daniel Esquivel, Marcos Kinser, Sr., Dillon Martin, Sr.; Mount Calm: Blake Fowler, Fr., Darrius Williams, Sr.; Penelope: Grayson Fowler, So., Kolton Redden, Fr.; Abbott: Kadyn Johnson, Jr.

