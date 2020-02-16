GIRLS

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway (26-8) vs. Mesquite Horn, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ennis

Temple (21-11) vs. Tyler Lee, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navarro College, Corsicana

Class 4A

Bi-district

Gatesville (21-12) vs. Waxahachie Life, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Rose

Robinson (12-17) vs. Hillsboro, 7 p.m. Tuesday at MCC

China Spring (12-13) vs. Ferris, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Keene

Lorena vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Rose

Fairfield (28-4) vs. Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rusk

Class 3A

Bi-district

Hamilton vs. Jim Ned, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cross Plains

West (25-7) vs. Scurry-Rosser, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ennis

Whitney (26-7) vs. Malakoff, 7 p.m. Monday at Mexia

Groesbeck vs. Franklin, 7 p.m. Monday at Leon

Teague (16-13) vs. Academy, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waco High

Class 2A

Bi-district

Bruceville-Eddy vs. Marlin, 8 p.m. Tuesday at Riesel

Crawford vs. Mart, 6 p.m. Monday at Lorena

Rosebud-Lott vs. Axtell, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Lorena

Valley Mills vs. Hubbard, 6 p.m. Monday at University

Frost vs. Grapeland, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Corsicana

Class 1A

Bi-district

Jonesboro vs. Brookesmith, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dublin

Blum vs. Calvert, 6 p.m. Monday at Bosqueville

Mount Calm vs. Neches, 6 p.m. Monday at Fairfiled

Abbott (24-0), bye

Morgan vs. Oglesby, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hamilton

Iredell, bye

TAPPS Class 4A

Bi-district

Reicher, bye

Area

Reicher at Pasadena First Baptist, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

TAPPS Class 3A

Bi-district

San Jacinto Christian 63, Live Oak 62

TAPPS Class 1A

Bi-district

WF Christ Academy 47, Eagle Christian 19

BOYS

TAPPS Class 4A

Bi-district

Vanguard, bye

Area

Sugar Land Logos Prep at Vanguard, 6 p.m. Tuesday

TAPPS Class 3A

Bi-district

Rockwall Heritage 81, Live Oak 80

TAPPS Class 1A

Bi-district

WF Notre Dame 66, Eagle Christian 54

TCAF Div. I

North Dallas Adventist 76, Methodist Children's Home 37

