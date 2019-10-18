Midway High School’s 37-game district winning streak came to an end Friday night. The Panthers had not dropped a district matchup since 2013 but were felled by Harker Heights in their homecoming game 17-14.
It was a night of major turnovers with a fumble and an interception in favor of the Knights in the first half and a crushing pick in the fourth quarter that put an end to Midway’s final chance of putting the ball in the end zone.
Panthers junior quarterbacks Jared Moore and Tyler Webb combined for three intercepted passes on the night while Knights QB Shaun West had one.
The Panthers struck first when junior tight end Duff Hunt intercepted a pass by West three plays into the Knights’ second drive of the night. Midway senior running back Will Nixon rushed in the touchdown over the next two plays. Senior kicker Bryce Boland executed the extra point to put the Panthers up 7-0 with half of the first quarter left to play.
Harker Heights immediately responded with a 12 play, 69-yard scoring drive to tie things up at seven. The Knights strung together a series of rushing plays, inching closer to the end zone. They almost scored on second-and-10 with 4:27 left in the quarter as Mikelle Mason rolled into the end zone but dropped the pass at the last second. Six plays later, Heights’ Marcus Maple cruised in the tying score.
With 10 seconds left in the quarter, Midway received the punt only to have the ball stripped away for the Knights to begin the second quarter on offense. But despite Heights dominating the quarter, both teams remained failed to score again going into the half.
The turnover battle continued to kick off the second half as the Knights picked off the first pass thrown by Moore in the third quarter. West then completed a touchdown pass to Mason for a one-play drive that allowed Harker Heights to take the lead.
But the Panthers were not down for long. Midway embarked on its own six-minute scoring drive. The home team made six first downs and planted themselves on the 3-yard line. From there, Nixon found his way to the end zone. The score was tied at 14-14 going into the final quarter.
Heights and Midway traded three-and-out drives until the Knights took the lead one final time with a field goal. The Panthers began their last possession with 3:36 left in the game. After the field goal by Harker, Midway returned the ball to its 22-yard line, slowly inching towards the goal line with 1:47 on the clock, a 15-yard penalty on the Knights brought the Panthers to the 50. Webb, who had taken over for Moore to begin the quarter, was sacked on first-and-10 but then delivered a short toss to Nixon who raced it down almost 20 yards for another first down.
Then on second-and-16, with less then a minute left on the game, Webb spotted senior wide receiver Kaleb Fonteneaux making a run towards the blue of the end zone, but the ball was intercepted and Fonteneaux went down with an injury.
Harker Heights, now 4-2 in district, steps up to second in the District 12-6A standings while Midway, previously in first before Friday’s game, falls to third with a 4-1 district record, 4-3 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.