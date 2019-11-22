WAXAHACHIE — Gunter scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take control, and ultimately ended the Cubs’ season in the Class 3A Division II area playoffs.
After Mason Brandenberger opened the second quarter with a 7-yard TD pass to TJ Ferch for Clifton (8-4), the score was all tied at 7. But the Tigers (11-1) made some big plays in the ensuing minutes.
Hudson Graham hit Clayton Reed on a 27-yard touchdown pass, only 39 seconds after Ferch’s TD. Three minues later, Gunter got the ball back and Graham aired it out again, this time finding Payton Lowe on a 50-yard bomb to the house.
Then Gunter added the dagger with 32 seconds before halftime, as Graham tossed his third TD pass of the quarter, a 9-yard hookup with Lowe that made the score 27-7 at the break.
Ferch had another big day in the loss for Clifton, making nine catches for 177 yards and two TDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.