MART – For a lot of high school football teams, getting contributions from sophomores is a bonus.
If a young kid can come in and make plays, he and the team are way ahead of schedule.
For this season’s version of the Mart Panthers, though, it’s a different story. The Panthers are depending on their sophomore class as they make a push for yet another state championship.
Mart (11-3), the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A Division II, faces No. 1 Falls City (13-1) in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville. The Panthers will be starting seven sophomores on defense and five on offense as they attempt to win their third-consecutive state championship.
While they’re in just their second year of high school, the Mart sophomore class played 10 games on the junior varsity in 2018, then came up and played significant snaps in five of six playoff games. Now they’re entering their 14th game of this campaign.
They’re 10th graders but, by now, they’re ready.
“Last year we were here for practice and we were here to help the team and make them better so that we could make it as far as we did,” sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Ayden Lane said. “This year we’re here during practice actually playing. For me, to be able to come in this year and all of us execute, it just feels great.”
Mart coach Kevin Hoffman has been comfortable trusting young players for a while. He was offensive coordinator for the Panthers under former coach Rusty Nail. When he took over as head coach in 2015, he started four freshmen. That group won 50 games, including the 2A D-I state championship in 2017 and the 2A D-II state title last December.
Hoffman explained that Mart is able to lean on sophomores now because those kids have been involved with the program for a long time.
“We have a pre-athletic class here at the elementary school. It’s fifth and sixth graders,” Hoffman said. “They learn in the fifth and sixth grade what it’s like to dress out in shorts and a T-shirt. We teach them how to go to the dressing room, how to put their clothes on a laundry pin. They learn that in the fifth and sixth grade. During football season, we have two coaches that are in that class and they teach them what we do and our basics of football.”
But it’s up to the student athletes to take hold of the opportunity to be around the varsity Panthers.
“This group of sophomores, we knew early on because, when we were in two-a-days, they were up here. They weren’t at home playing video games or whatever,” Hoffman said. “They were helping with the water and being ball boys. When they were in seventh grade, those guys were our ball boys on Friday nights. They’ve been to AT&T Stadium and they’ve seen it and been a part of it.”
There are 14 sophomores currently on Mart’s roster of 25 players. Most of them play either starting or key backup roles and a couple can be counted on to make the highlight reel each week.
In the Panthers’ regional final victory last Friday, sophomore running back Klyderion Campbell ran 45 yards for a touchdown, fellow sophomore running back Neven Hickman darted 57 yards for a score, and sophomore defensive back Kei’Shawn Clater recovered a fumble.
In the game before that, sophomore linebacker Da’Marion Medlock returned an interception for a touchdown, sophomore wide receiver De’Traevion Medlock caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and Clater ran 61 yards for a score.
“It feels crazy to be a full-time starter, playing both sides of the ball and watching my classmates play too,” Clater said. “We’ve developed.”
Although Mart senior quarterback Kyler Martin is two years older than a lot of his teammates, he said he’s been playing ball with them since they were in the sixth grade.
He knew they were going to be good players and the Mart program would be a perfect fit.
“It really does get you going because you know you have a chance to go play for a great team,” Martin said. “You see all the people that play before you. It makes you want to outlive their expectation. Every time a young kid comes in, they have an expectation to work hard and that’s what they do.”
