On a hot Wednesday afternoon, with more than a week remaining until the Reicher Cougars were set to kick off a new football season, first-year coach Tyler Holcomb was manufacturing hype to turn up the pressure at the end of a walk-through.
As Reicher kicker Cesar Betancourt lined up a 35-yard field goal attempt, Holcomb exhorted a group of players who were watching the special teams unit.
“If you’re not lined up on this play, I need you making noise,” Holcomb yelled. “Get in Cesar’s head!”
The coach then led the screaming and flailing about as he and his players tried to replicate a game situation. The faux crowd noise worked the first time as Betancourt’s kick missed wide right. But the kicker nailed the next one and the whole team celebrated.
The end of practice encapsulated what Holcomb wants to bring back to the Reicher football program. As an assistant coach from 2009 to 2011, he saw the Cougars at their peak as they won the 2009 TAPPS Division III state championship. When Holcomb left, he said the school had about 240 students. But when he returned as the athletic director and head football coach this spring, enrollment was less than half of that.
“Over the last five years, for whatever reason, it’s just declined,” Holcomb said. “We’re trying to change the perception. We’ve got a bunch of younger, enthusiastic coaches and everything’s positive. That’s one thing I really stress is everything’s positive. We coach up, not down. We make sure we bring energy every day. If we don’t, I get kind of ticked off. Kids feed off of us. If we don’t have that energy, we can’t expect them to have it.”
One of the first initiatives the new coach took was to create a slogan the whole school could embrace.
Holcomb launched a grassroots marketing campaign with the slogan “Grow the Growl.”
“We were trying to come up with something that would show growth in the program,” Holcomb said. “This isn’t going to go away. A lot of people have a slogan. Ours will be ‘Grow the Growl’ — and then at some point in the future we might have something that goes after it. Because growing the growl is never going to stop.”
The Cougars advanced to the TAPPS Division III state semifinals in 2016 under former coach John Ryan. They went 9-3 in 2017 before slipping to 4-7 last season.
But Holcomb’s goals for Reicher go beyond the team’s win and loss totals at the end of the season.
“When we’re out in the community, if people get a good interaction, that’s growing the growl,” Holcomb said. “We’re trying to get more people and get people to see all the great things that we have to offer. I think it’s been a while since people felt that way about Reicher. When I was growing up in Waco, Reicher was the king of the private school world. Everybody wanted to go there. It was kind of an elite type school.”
The Cougars started practice in August with 32 players, including just 14 juniors and seniors combined. As they walked through their offense and special teams plays on the Wednesday afternoon before scrimmaging Mart last week, it was apparent that every member of the Reicher football program is going to have a chance to contribute. There just wasn’t an abundance of bodies to fill a varsity and junior varsity squad.
But Holcomb, who was the offensive coordinator at Bosqueville the last three years, has some creative solutions in mind.
“I’m doing everything I can to have a JV,” Holcomb said. “TAPPS has a six-quarter rule (players can participate in JV and varsity games in a week, but can’t exceed six quarters of action). I’m not going to break those rules, but I have to find a way to get my freshmen reps without scaring them away. We might run a JV game each week, but just play two quarters.”
The Cougars have just a few returning starters, but the glass-half-full perspective for Holcomb is that his experienced players are on the offensive and defensive lines. Senior Noah Plsek, at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, is the ideal type of lineman to build around.
“I expect our trenches to kind of hold the fort down for us this year, let some of these young guys get their feet wet,” Holcomb said.
The new Reicher coach expects adversity to come, but he wants his players to focus on the details and the process rather than the scoreboard. If the record takes some bumps and bruises, so be it.
The real lessons, he said, are learned through small, mundane scenarios. He described how he wants his players’ lockers to look and he does daily checks. One afternoon before practice, the team changed into cleats and left their cross trainers strewn about the track. Holcomb lined all the shoes up against the building as a way to demonstrate that everything has its place. The next day, the players followed protocol and the coaches celebrated that little victory.
While it might seem like a difficult, long-term job to grow a school’s numbers and restore a state championship mentality, Holcomb can see the potential for it to happen.
“When I got here, it seemed like this young group was begging for someone to pay attention to them, begging to do some work,” Holcomb said. “They would show up at 6:30 in the morning every day in the spring and they’d do these random workouts. They were all like freshmen and sophomores.
“The hunger is there. The heart’s there. The work ethic is there. They’re just young. Once we educate them on the things they need to do, I feel like it’s only going to be a matter of time before the light comes on and they show up.”