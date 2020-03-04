The beat rolls on for Groesbeck’s powerhouse tennis program.
The Goats defeated Chilton and Academy last weekend in Temple to claim the regional championship in Class 3A and under team tennis for the fourth straight year.
Groesbeck will move on to the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s 3A and Under State Tournament in the San Antonio area. That event is slated for Friday and Saturday at the Northside Tennis Center in Helotes and the Anne Marie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
