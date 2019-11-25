Lately, every time Midway fans look up, they see a different Panther defender making a huge play.
It’s senior defensive lineman Carson Byrd finishing a tackle out on the edge in a space that’s usually patrolled by linebackers.
It’s sophomore linebacker ZaCobie Haverly dropping a running back for a loss.
It’s junior defensive back Ben Smedshammer returning a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown.
It’s junior linebacker Reid Cromie picking off a pass and returning it 69 yards for a touchdown to seal Midway’s second-round playoff win.
The Panthers defense has a relative lack of shutouts and superstars. But they’ll take efficiency over name recognition.
“We play selfless football,” senior defensive lineman Braden Endsley said. “We’ll play gap sound and we’ll play our responsibility and we know that, by playing our responsibility, then that will free up another person to make the play. Play your gap and play your man and everything will work out just fine.”
Midway (9-3) will play Spring Westfield in the Class 6A Division II Region 2 semifinals at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.
The Panthers bounced back with a vengeance following their homecoming loss to Harker Heights in mid-October. Since then, Midway defeated Killeen Shoemaker, rocked rivals Temple and Belton on the final two Friday nights of the regular season, then mauled Tyler Lee, 35-7, to start the playoffs.
Last week, Midway continued its late-season trend of making big plays on the offensive side as well. That helped the Panthers gain a slight 31-27 advantage in the fourth quarter against McKinney.
But the Lions were threatening to steal the game by driving into Midway territory in the final minute. McKinney had a fourth-and-two at the Panthers’ 38 and that’s when Cromie’s pick six closed the deal.
“In the moment, I didn’t have any time to react,” Cromie said. “I just saw the ball and just went. It was kind of an unreal feeling knowing that we just clinched the game and that we’re moving on to round three.”
While the takeaways and defensive touchdowns have been huge momentum changers, the Midway defense is making the more routine plays as well.
One thing that stands out is that the Panthers seldom get burned for big yardage on the outside.
“The thing that is really special about us is we all run to the ball really well,” Byrd said. “We’re all huge hustlers. That allows us, whenever linebacker and corners set the edge, the D-linemen and linebackers come from the inside and make plays.”
Midway coach Jeff Hulme has seen his team gel in the last month. He said even the way the Panthers communicate on the sideline has changed for the better since the Shoemaker game.
The Midway defense has gotten big contributions from the players already mentioned in this story along with linebacker J.B. Brown, defensive lineman Luke Horner, defensive backs Gerrard London and Eli Garvin and several others. Hulme said the Panthers defense currently has about 17 players in regular rotation.
Playing team defense is a key part of how this Midway football team has changed the perception of this season from the inside out. Next up, they’ll try to keep it going into December.
“There’s a large percentage of teams whose seasons have been over for a couple of weeks now,” Horner said. “It’s really special, as our coaches have reminded us a couple times, that we get to practice on Thanksgiving week and play on that Saturday and get after it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.