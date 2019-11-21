Bynum Bulldogs

The Bynum Bulldogs celebrated their first playoff win in 27 years last week when they defeated Walnut Springs in bi-district.

 Josh Conner photo

HAMILTON — The tradition-rich Longhorns halted Bynum’s breakthrough run with a mercy-rule victory in the Class 1A Division II regionals.

Gordon built a 38-0 lead before Bynum (7-4) found the end zone and broke up the shutout. But Gordon (11-1) tacked on two more touchdowns to clinch the win and a spot in the regional final against Strawn.

Bynum won district this year and ended the area’s longest playoff drought, as the Bulldogs had last reached the postseason in 1992.

