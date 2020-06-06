It was a high school volleyball match unlike any other.
As players and volunteers entered the building at Vanguard College Preparatory School, they were screened and their temperatures taken. The bleachers were absent of fans, though the cheerleaders more than made up for any void of noise. Air high-fives were common, and hand sanitizer was always just a squirt away.
But it was real, live sports again – and the players were grateful.
“Just seeing people interacting with other people, it’s something we’ve missed out on the past couple of months,” said Gatesville’s Sydney Mundkowsky. “So getting back to that, not just volleyball, is really nice.”
In the end, the volleyball action delivered its share of lively, competitive excitement. The Red team outlasted the Blue, 26-24, 25-21, 24-26, 18-25, 15-12, in the first five-set match in the seven-year volleyball history of the Heart of Texas FCA Super Centex Victory Bowl on Saturday afternoon at Vanguard.
For outgoing high school graduates all over the country, it’s been the strangest senior year anyone could have imagined. The COVID-19 pandemic stripped those students of athletic events, proms and, of course, on-campus classes. Those vanishing benchmarks were the impetus behind the Heart of Texas FCA’s decision to try, if at all possible, to continue with its Victory Bowl games.
All over Vanguard’s gym on Saturday, players expressed gratitude for the FCA’s efforts in staging the game, even with the unusual precautions.
Crawford’s Peyton Elmore even delayed her upcoming second ACL surgery on her knee so she could play one more high school volleyball match alongside her Lady Pirate teammates Anne Williams and Ana Maddox.
“It was great,” said Elmore, who tallied three aces and seven digs for the victorious Red team. “Being with them since freshman year, it closes that book and it makes me so happy for the three of us. … Ben (Johnson) and everyone from FCA, they worked so hard for this. Me and everyone on my team, we’re so grateful that we got this opportunity and got to play. It was just huge.”
Early in the match, the players displayed noticeable rust. It was completely understandable. They’d practiced for roughly an hour before the match, and that was it. Service errors were prevalent in the first couple of sets.
As the match progressed, though, the players found their touch and timing.
“I think we were all rusty,” Elmore said. “And it was super hot back there, so I’m sure some of us were tired. But we just had to knock the dirt off. (The Blue) started playing better, and I think we were like, ‘Oh, hey, they’re starting to play better, we’ve got to pick it up.’ So I think we just pushed a little bit at the beginning, and then we finally found a groove, which was great.”
The teams featured some of the top volleyball players in Central Texas (and beyond), and the talent was well distributed. The scoreboard never got out of hand, as ties and one-point leads abounded throughout. Still, the Red pulled out the first two sets on the strength of Mundkowsky’s powerful precision at the pins. The Angelo State-bound Gatesville graduate was named the Red’s Most Outstanding Player, smacking a Victory Bowl-record 18 kills to go with five blocks.
So, despite a slew of extended rallies, Red was seemingly poised to claim the fifth sweep in the seven-year history of the event.
Blue marked up that record book with a red pen, though. It forced a script rewrite. Trailing 23-20 late in the third set, Macy Guerrero of Teague slapped a spike that rolled down the length of the net and fell in bounds for a point for the Blue. Salado’s Landry Rogers followed with a kill and then the Blue teamed up for an emphatic block at the net to tie the score.
Eventually, Braden Bossier of Fairfield floated up for a winning tip over the blockers to cap off a 6-1 closing run for the Blue and keep the match going. Bossier, who will play volleyball for Abilene Christian in the fall and also managed to acquire a state championship ring in basketball in 2020, won the Most Outstanding Player honor for the Blue behind 14 kills, seven digs, five blocks and five assists.
“Pure competitiveness, if that’s a word,” Bossier said. “We just refused to lose. We lost, but we refused to lose that bad. I just said, ‘Guys, we came here for a reason, we can’t just lose in three.’”
Blue kept a firm grasp on the momentum through the fourth set. They held a 17-15 lead before putting together a 4-1 run where they capitalized on a stretch of errant play from the Red, including a block out of bounds, a bad pass and a mishit on a kill attempt. Blue took the 25-18 win on a kill from Salado’s Rogers, who had 10 kills, seven digs and four blocks on the day.
With the coaches strategizing on the fly, the fifth set delivered the most dramatic action of the match in a compact, fun size. The teams made some vigorous exchanges, hustling to keep points alive. Blue tied the score at 10-10 when Bosqueville’s Alexis Garner dropped in an ace just inside the back line.
But Crawford’s Williams – the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year and a two-time state champion with the Lady Pirates – put some masterful finishing strokes to her brilliant high school career. She provided three of the Red’s five final points, including the last two on spikes that slithered through the Blue’s block attempts. Williams fittingly finished with a double-double, with 13 kills and 10 digs.
“Just realizing that the fifth set, that’s where everything goes down,” Gatesville’s Mundkowsky said. “We didn’t work hard in the first two sets just to give it up in the five. “
Aubrey Fossett of Academy turned in a solid outing for the Blue, coming up with 11 kills and eight digs. Blum’s Emma Rodriguez gave the Blue deft back-row defense all day with a team-best 14 digs.
On the Red side, Whitney’s Delaney Woodall joined Williams in compiling a double-double with 12 digs and 13 assists. And give China Spring’s Jenna Kuligowski a platinum shovel, because she sparkled with her digging, totaling a Victory Bowl-record 19.
After the match, the players gathered for a prayer and photos. Then they lingered for a little while longer, chatting about their upcoming college plans and exchanging cell numbers.
After being away for so long, they weren’t about to take these moments for granted.
“It was just super exciting to play with all these different girls and get to know them, even though we had such a short time together,” said Crawford’s Elmore, who will attend McLennan Community College. “I had a ton of fun.”
