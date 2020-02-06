GG and the Ant. It sounds like some sort of Marvel comic book superhero tandem, equipped with mighty powers like super-strength and blinding speed. What metropolis wouldn’t want to have GG and Ant on their side, fighting for truth, justice and the American way?
OK, maybe they’re not quite superheroes. But their powers remain potent, and you’d better believe the Midway Panthers are happy to have this dynamic duo fighting for them.
GG and Ant are the nicknames of Panthers seniors Godsgift Ezedinma and Anthony Scott. Plenty of high school basketball teams would envy having an inside-outside combination like this one. Ezedinma, a 6-foot-7 forward from Nigeria, is rangy and athletic, and averages 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Scott, a 5-foot-7 point guard who grew up in Waco, zips around the court like someone pressed the skip button on the remote. He puts up 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 steals an outing.
“They make coaching a lot easier,” Midway coach Matt Brown said, revealing a toothy smile. “Growing up around my dad (Larry Brown) I’ve always heard these coaches speak at different clinics or whatever, and they’d talk about how they’d been blessed to have great players all their lives. I always heard them, and never really understood what they meant until now. When you’ve got a couple of really good players, it just makes coaching easier.”
Yet the aforementioned scouting report and statistical breakdown only begins to scratch the surface of the story of Scott and Ezedinma, or what makes them special.
Scott’s earliest basketball memories start at age 4. He remembers watching Allen Iverson do his thing, and trying to copy AI’s moves on the playground. Later his guy was LeBron James.
Scott started on Midway’s varsity as a freshman in 2016-17. From the jump, he buzzed around the court like an insect. If he couldn’t make the play, it wasn’t going to be for a lack of effort. He didn’t even need winding up – he just went.
“My dad just tells me, if nothing else works, play hard. That’s kind of what I live by,” Scott said.
Scott’s relentlessness is what his alley-oop partner Ezedinma admires most about the guard. GG played AAU ball with Scott before he transferred to Midway from Sulphur Springs prior to the 2018-19 season. He knew what to expect, and couldn’t wait to join forces with him for the Panthers.
“When I came down here and knew that I was going to be on Ant’s team, I was like, yeah,” Ezedinma said. “One thing about Ant, he plays hard. Win or loss, he’s going to give his best, regardless. He competes against every position.
“So, coming down here I knew I wasn’t going to be playing with just another basketball player, I was going to be playing with Anthony Scott, a great basketball player. With his motor and how hard he plays, we just connect.”
Many nights, Scott may be the smallest guy on the court. But you’d never know it by the way he attacks every play. He does not lack for confidence by any stretch. He plays with a tenacity, an edge, that can get him into trouble if left unchecked.
“I have moments. If I don’t (walk that line), Coach Brown will come down on me,” Scott said. “I try to keep it more of a game level than just my edge. I just love to win, and my team loves to win, too. So that edge just helps us win sometimes. But if I lose it, that’s when things go downhill.”
Brown respects Scott’s passion, his determination. The coach has no qualms about handing the keys to Midway’s machine to the fiery floor general.
“Ant in practice will joke around and call the post-up plays for himself,” Brown said. “He’s fearless, though. Sometimes he’ll go in there 1-on-3 versus three 6-6 guys and somehow he just finds a way to win. That’s just in his nature. That’s just who he is.
“He keeps joking how he’s going to grow the next day. For Christmas, he asked Santa Claus to be six foot and it didn’t happen. But he doesn’t let it win, doesn’t let his lack of size win, he just makes up for it with his effort.”
In that way, Ezedinma is Scott’s kindred basketball spirit. He was born and raised in Nigeria, where soccer reigns as the most popular athletic pursuit.
“The secret is, if you own the soccer ball, you get to pick who plays. So I had to buy my own ball so I could make those rules,” Ezedinma said.
As he grew, Ezedinma’s friends encouraged him to try basketball. After a while, he just seemed too tall to play soccer. At age 12, he finally relented, and quickly fell in love with basketball.
Ezedinma hooked up with a coach in his home state in Nigeria, and doggedly worked to improve. He made rapid progress, to the point where Division I basketball in the United States seemed like a viable option.
“I kept going on my own, even when (my coach was) not there, he gave me a ball and I’d always go there,” Ezedinma said. “So he was like, ‘OK, let’s make a video and put it on YouTube. Maybe somebody will see it.’ So we made one and put it on YouTube, and he sent some to a couple of coaches and scouts that he knows around here, and never got any response.”
Eventually, though, the video caught the interest of Michael Jefferson, who flew to Nigeria to meet GG.
“As soon as I opened the door, he was like, ‘Yeah, this is who I want. This is the kind of player I’m looking for,’” Ezedinma said. “That’s how it all started, and he came back and I sent down my papers to the embassy and got my visa.”
Ezedinma joined the Jefferson family in Sulphur Springs, where he started his high school basketball career, just two years after first picking up a basketball. Two years later, the family moved to Waco. Ezedinma enrolled at Midway and, not surprisingly, made an immediate – and significant – impact.
“That’s probably the best decision of my life, looking back,” said Ezedinma, who signed to play college ball with Incarnate Word in November. “All of my friends in Nigeria don’t believe it. They never saw me being here. This is our dream, our goal, and I’m living it. Talking about going to college. Even if I don’t get to the next level after college, I’m OK with that. Because I’ve already made my mom proud. She didn’t even see me coming here and making a life for myself.”
He put up 12.8 points and 9 rebounds a game for Midway as a junior, as the Panthers went 25-12 and won their first playoff game in eight years. But that was just merely the coming attraction for the blockbuster to come.
Ezedinma is that endangered species classified as Gymnasius Rattius – the gym rat. He spent innumerable hours last summer working with Midway assistant Paul Langenfeld, seeking to make 500 shots a day as he expanded both his range and his overall effectiveness.
“GG, he’s just flat-out put in the work,” Brown said. “I’m 100 percent serious about that. It’s all work. He went from averaging about 12.5 points last year to about 21.5 this year, which is just great. He shoots a high 3-point percentage. He works hard.
“That’ll definitely do it. (Texas Tech coach) Chris Beard says it all the time, the secret’s in the dirt. Getting down and working.”
Scott said that GG’s work ethic is like none he’s ever been around.
“He’s in the gym before the coaches are even here, 6 a.m. And if he has a bad game, he’s in here at nighttime after a game,” Scott said. “He’s probably the hardest worker I’ve ever seen, and he’s probably the best leader I’ve ever seen, too. He helped me a lot on my leadership skills.”
In some ways, Ezedinma’s journey mirrors that of another famous Nigerian basketball great, Hakeem Olajuwon, who also grew up playing soccer and handball before eventually gravitating to basketball.
“GG got called for a travel at Cove, and I actually told the ref, ‘Hakeem never got called for that. That’s the Dream Shake,’” Brown said, laughing.
Earlier in the season, Scott missed a couple of games, which put more pressure on Ezedinma’s shoulders. But, to his credit, he rose to the occasion and “took over the games,” Scott said.
All season, Brown has repeatedly preached the message to his team to “know your role.” He doesn’t want Ezedinma bringing the ball down the court any more than he wants Scott attempting a breakaway dunk. That also means for Midway’s complementary players – Jordan Simmons, CJ Calhoun and Jordan Byers, among others – to understand their own place in the puzzle.
The Panthers have navigated their ups and downs, but they seem to be figuring it out. They’re 23-9 on the year and 9-3 in District 12-6A. They bounced back from an overtime loss to Harker Heights last Friday with a rugged 55-40 win over Shoemaker on Tuesday that included a 16-0 finishing run.
“I’m a firm believer in peaking at the right time,” Brown said. “Hopefully that’s what we’re doing, that’s our goal, and we’ve talked about it all year. So it’s time to put the plan to action.”
Of course, there’ll be nights in the playoffs where Midway needs its superhero duo to be just that. They’ll need that unspoken telepathic connection, where Scott breaks off a crossover to dust a defender before dumping the ball off to GG for the slam.
GG and the Ant – what a combination.
“He knows what I like to do and I know what he likes to do,” Ezedinma said. “So we just help each other out. We rub off on each other, and it’s fun playing with him.”
