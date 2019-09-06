From a nailbiter to a gut-puncher, the Waco High Lions’ tough start to the season continued on Friday night, as Georgetown soared past the Lions, 35-7, at Waco ISD Stadium.
A week after suffering a heartbreaking last-second loss to crosstown rival University, the Lions (0-2) never threatened against the Eagles. Georgetown scored on its opening possession, led 20-0 at halftime, and outscored Waco, 9-0, in the fourth quarter. It was a complete, wire-to-wire victory for the visitors.
One of the lone bright spots for Waco was the hard running of running back Jayden Ridge. He had a shifty 22-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, breaking several tackles as he raced to the corner of the end zone. Overall, though, Waco was held to 80 yards on 27 carries, while Georgetown (2-0) piled up 264 yards on 51 carries.
In the first half, the Lions had a few chances, but they could not overcome costly penalties and turnovers. A block in the back during Dai’shawn Floyd’s 80-yard interception return that would have gone for a touchdown was the biggest backbreaker. Waco also had a roughing-the-passer and defensive substitution penalty to prolong Georgetown’s second touchdown drive.
Georgetown countered Waco High with a gritty running back of its own. Jordan Oldoerp and Darson Herman split the snaps at quarterback, but it was Herman’s power running that carried the Eagles. He had two rushing touchdowns. Running back RJ Moreno also added two scoring scampers.
On defense, Waco safety Tyron Minnitt Jr. had a solid game, as he led the team in tackles.
Waco High opens district play next week and hosts Killeen Ellison at Waco ISD Stadium.
