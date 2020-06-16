Gatesville will keep its volleyball tradition in the family.
Janey Weber has been named the new Gatesville head volleyball coach, taking over for her father Rickey Phillips, who has stepped away from volleyball to focus on being the Lady Hornets’ athletic director.
Weber knows Gatesville volleyball well. She was a Super Centex and all-state player as a senior in 2010, when she blasted 317 kills and 92 aces for a Lady Hornet team that reached the regional semifinals. She played collegiately at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, before returning to Gatesville as an assistant coach.
She’ll take over a Lady Hornet program that went 29-16 in the 2019 season and reached the area round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Lorena’s Swain signs with Brookhaven
Lorena graduate Braden Swain will further his baseball career at Brookhaven Junior College in Farmers Branch, Texas. He chose Brookhaven over several other offers.
Swain, a left-handed pitcher, lettered four years for the Leopards. He also plays travel ball for Buzz Lightning. Swain and Lorena were off to a 5-4-2 start to the 2020 season, including games against Class 6A teams like Copperas Cove, Killeen and Ellison, when COVID-19 halted play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.