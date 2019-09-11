On Friday night, as some area football coaches were trying to win their first game at their new schools, Gatesville volleyball coach Rickey Phillips went through a familiar routine.

The Lady Hornets defeated Burnet in a nondistrict game, then hustled back home to catch the second half of the Hornets football game against Robinson.

Phillips, therefore, celebrated his 500th career coaching victory with a slice of pizza on the bus.

“This is my 19th year at Gatesville and when I started, I don’t think I had any thoughts of getting to 500 wins,” Phillips said. “I’ve been really fortunate to have great kids coming through the system. You don’t have the success that we’ve had without great kids.”

The Lady Hornets won again on Tuesday, defeating Hillsboro to boost Phillips’ record to 501-239 at Gatesville, his only coaching stop.

