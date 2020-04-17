When Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement on Friday that all public and private schools would remain shuttered for the remainder of the 2020 school year, it crushed any hope that high school sports might return.
Later on Friday afternoon, the University Interscholastic League punctuated what had become a foregone conclusion with Abbott’s announcement, as it called off all remaining spring activities and state championships. The Texas Association of Private and Parochial schools, the largest governing body for private school sports, followed with a similar announcement soon.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt in a statement. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
All over Central Texas, coaches and athletic directors had braced for this inevitable conclusion, even while some held out hope of a potential May return.
But knowing that it could happen didn’t make the end result any easier.
“It’s really a sad time,” Connally athletic director Shane Anderson said. “You think about your senior year, we always talk to them from the time they step on campus about how special that is. We tell them, ‘Nobody remembers what you do as a freshman, as a sophomore, it’s your senior year that defines you as a class. … So, for that senior group, it really stinks, and there’s no good answer.”
Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said that one of the best parts of his job is watching the school district’s athletes get rewarded for all their hard work. He hated that they wouldn’t get that chance this spring.
“Just deeply saddened,” Shelton said. “I know there are much more serious issues facing those now than athletics. I understand that completely. However, I think we’ve all been holding on to the slightest bit of hope that we could resume activities in some form or fashion. To have that hope finally taken away is disheartening.”
So many promising seasons — both individually and collectively — won’t get an opportunity to continue. Teams in a variety of spring sports that could have competed for a state championship had that opportunity end.
One of those was the Crawford softball team, the reigning Class 2A state champion and the state’s No. 1-ranked team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Could the Lady Pirates have added another trophy to the well-stocked cases at Crawford High School? We’ll never know now.
“In our case, we were really looking forward to our spring sports, because we’ve got a lot of athletes who were competing for some very good programs, especially on the girls side,” said Crawford athletic director Greg Jacobs. “Our softball team was really excited and ready to roll, and it’s unfortunate, especially for those senior girls and, really, all our senior athletes. It’s certainly frustrating to them, and it is sad and unfortunate. I hate to see it, especially as much hard work as they’ve put in.”
Like a large number of schools, West ISD has used online platforms like its SportsU app and Google Hangouts to keep in steady contact with its student-athletes. West athletic director David Woodard said that when the Trojans have their next virtual meeting, he’ll try to offer whatever comforting words he can to those whose seasons were cut short.
“It’s cliché, but I think you tell them, ‘Don’t think about how it ended, think about everything that happened up to this point through the years,’’ Woodard said. “This senior class has been a special one. Football made the playoffs four years in a row, we’ve had some great runs in baseball and girls basketball and other sports, so they’ve had great careers. That would be my message: to focus on the successes through the years, remember the good times, and use this as something to learn from.”
Connally’s Anderson said that he hopes his school district will still find ways to honor those senior athletes who didn’t get a chance to finish out their run. He assumed that one of the casualties of all the cancellations would be the Cadets’ annual athletic banquet, but he hoped that whenever Connally holds its graduation – even if it’s a virtual event – that the graduates’ athletic accomplishments would be mentioned alongside their academic ones.
These coaches and athletic directors expressed understanding for the need to shut down, and haven’t complained from that aspect.
“There are people dying from this (coronavirus),” Anderson said.
But an appreciation of the big-picture reasons behind such decisions and a sadness over the effects of them are not mutually exclusive. It’s natural to have regrets over what might have been, they said.
Anderson said that many of Connally ISD’s students have felt the impact of COVID-19 from a financial standpoint. So whenever he connects with his students via Zoom meetings or in other ways, he asks if they need any help.
“We try to see where they’re at. Some our kids live with their aunts and uncles, grandmas and grandpas,” Andersons said. “We ask them, ‘Do you have a place to stay? Do you have food? Do you need anything?’ A lot of their parents are hourly employees, and they really may be struggling. So that’s what we ask about first and foremost. Chopping it up from a football standpoint is the least of our worries.”
As the UIL’s Breithaupt suggested, much attention now will turn to the 2020-21 school year. Coaches around the area have expressed concern that classes and the fall sports seasons could be impacted. They said that summer workouts will be even more important than ever, as athletes will need to get conditioned for the road ahead after the spring layoff. But nobody really knows what will happen.
They’re taking it a day at a time like everyone else, just like they’ve preached in many a huddle.
“As adults we just have to use these as teachable moments moving forward,” West’s Woodard said. “Hopefully once we get past the bad stuff, we’ll be able to find something good out of this and use it in a positive manner.”
