University (1-0) at Austin Travis (0-1)
Last week: University defeated Waco High, 36-35; Travis lost to Lockhart, 42-0
What’s at stake: University will try to get to 2-0 for the first time since 2009 when the Trojans defeated San Marcos and Dallas Carter to start the season. That was also the last time University beat Waco High. Travis will try to end a 17-game losing streak.
Breakdown: A year ago, University hosted Travis when the Trojans were trying to shake off a 47-game losing streak. University succeeded emphatically as it cruised past the Rebels, 37-0.
Trojans running back Jeremiah Stroupe, wide receiver Corey Sandolph and linebacker Caleb Russell played leading roles in the 2018 win over Travis. Stroupe rushed for 74 yards, Sandolph caught a 21-yard touchdown pass and Russell recovered a fumble in the Rebels end zone for a touchdown. University fans will watch for them to produce more highlights in this trip to House Park Stadium in Austin.
The Trojans have a chance to build some momentum coming off a thrilling win over Waco High last week. Quarterback Jacob Bryant had a solid first game against Waco High and he’ll try to get in even better rhythm leading the University offense.
Travis gave up more than 400 yards of offense as it dropped its season opener to a Lockhart team that was playing its first game with a new coaching staff last week.
University swarmed to the football in its win over Waco High. Trojans linebackers Garrett Fichter and Gerald Akers each had nine tackles, Russell posted eight and defensive back Delvin Mason added six tackles, including two for losses.
