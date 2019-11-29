With a furious second half comeback, the Bremond Tigers defeated the Flatonia Bulldogs, 41-35, in overtime Friday night in a regional semifinal game in Rockdale.
Down by a touchdown at third-and-22, the Tigers managed to send the game to overtime by rushing for a touchdown with 34 seconds left and then putting the stop on the Bulldogs.
Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski said the Tigers have been a fighting team all year.
“It tells you what kind of character our kids have,” Kasowski said. “ They fight hard. We’ve been this way all year. We just fight and we play as hard as we can and good things happened for us this year.”
Tigers senior running back J.T. Anthony was responsible for five of Bremond’s six touchdowns, including the game-winning 19-yard run in overtime. Anthony ended the night with 39 carries for 247 yards rushing.
“It’s always nice to have a kid that is a great athlete like that who has a good head on his shoulders,” Kasowski said of his senior running back.
Bremond junior quarterback Seth Kasowski put the Tigers on the board in the second quarter with a 10-yard rushing TD and was 16-for-23 with 135 yards passing with no interceptions.
Flatonia junior running back Chris Johnston was the key player for the Bulldogs with 11 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers found themselves down 20-7 at the half after the Bulldogs took advantage of two onside kicks to pull ahead early.
Kasowski said the Tigers just needed to make a few corrections during half time.
“You know, the first half was all Flatonia with mishaps from two kickoffs that they got and we didn’t,” Kasowski said. “Mainly we just talked to them about blocking schemes on offense and a couple of little passes that we felt good hitting and then patched up a couple of things together on defense. There really wasn’t a whole lot of yelling and screaming. We were just in there fixing things.”
Those fixes seemed to work as Bremond made quick work of Flatonia during the first drive of the third quarter and began to close the 13 point deficit.
In what was almost a six minute drive, Anthony rushed in 39 yards to bring the score to 20-14 and then took the lead for Bremond on the Tigers next drive, twisting around two defenders to fall into the end zone for his second touchdown.
Johnston reclaimed the lead for the Bulldogs on a 57-yard run and Flatonia went for the two-point conversion to bring the score to 28-21.
Bremond responded with another rushing touchdown by Anthony in which he bulldozed through the defense to get past the goal line, dragging a defender down with him, tying the game at 28-28.
The Bulldogs fought back with another touchdown run by senior wide receiver Erek Herrera.
On the next drive, the Tigers were looking to overcome a 10-yard penalty but made the comeback to tie the game just before the end of regulation.
Bremond defensive end Chase Brewer intercepted Bulldogs senior QB Juan Netro at the goal line to give the Tigers one more chance. Bremond once again looked to overcome another 10-yard penalty. Anthony burst down the middle for a fourth-and-1 and then took off for a 19-yard touchdown to end the game.
