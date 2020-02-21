RIESEL – The West Lady Trojans’ basketball team hung in there with No. 23 Franklin for a long time in the area round of the playoffs.
But West’s shots stopped falling in the fourth quarter and the Lady Lions survived and advanced.
Guard Mya Booker consistently got into the lane to drive the Franklin offense, helping the Lady Lions claim a 53-37 victory over West on Friday night at the Riesel gym.
Booker finished with a game-high 16 points as she made the inside part of Franklin’s inside-outside combination work.
“They average hitting 10, 11, 12 3-point shots a game, so we really were conscious of trying to stay out on their perimeter shooters,” West coach Kevin Zuehlke said. “We knew that was possibly going to open up the inside a little bit. We were thinking we could maybe trade those for the 3-point shots and we just gave up too many of those.”
By pulling away from West, Franklin (24-5) moves on to play Maypearl in the Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinals.
West forward Tori Peters scored eight to lead the Lady Trojans and guard Claire Simmons added seven. But West (27-8) scored just three points in the fourth quarter.
Peters made a pair of free throws and forward Mattison Mechell put back a rebound for an inside basket late in the second quarter to keep Franklin’s lead to seven points at halftime.
Midway through the third, Lady Trojans guard Macey Kucera hit a 3-pointer to once again cut the Lady Lions’ advantage to seven.
Lady Lions forward Maggie Smitherman nailed a shot from beyond the arc and followed it with a layup on an assist from Booker that helped Franklin take an eight-point lead into the fourth.
Simmons again cut Franklin’s lead to seven when she made two free throws with 6:16 left in the contest.
But those were the Lady Trojans’ final points for almost six minutes and Franklin took over the scoreboard.
Neither team made many free throws in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Lions continued to score from close range. Franklin forward Kaylin Ortner took the ball to the basket for a layup and Booker followed with a basket that boosted the lead to double digits at 47-36. West didn’t get back inside 10 after that.
The Lady Trojans tied for second place in 17-3A, but took the third-place playoff berth. They defeated Mildred, 56-51, earlier this week to make it a round farther in the postseason than a year ago. West finished fourth in district and lost in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.
“I don’t want this one game to define what our season was about,” Zuehlke said. “We had a successful season. We won 27 basketball games. In my book, that’s a pretty successful season.”
