Troy’s human bullet Zach Hrbacek, the Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year, was one of four Central Texas players to gain first-team recognition on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Team.
Hrbacek topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight year, as he rushed for 2,746 yards and 56 touchdowns while helping the Trojans to a 12-2 record.
He was joined on the all-state first team by Cameron Yoe offensive tackle Will Scott, Clifton receiver T.J. Ferch and Whitney do-it-all senior Devin Wilson, who made the team as a kick returner.
Scott graded out at 92 percent for his blocking with 32 knockdowns, 16 pancakes and no sacks allowed. Clifton’s Ferch was one of the most prolific pass catchers in all of 3A, hauling in 78 balls for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns. When teams kicked Wilson’s way, he made them pay, bringing back two kickoffs and two punts for touchdowns in just 14 total returns.
Area players who made second-team all-state were Cameron Yoe receiver Kobe Young, Troy tight end Beau Workman and Yoe linebacker Nico Vargas.
