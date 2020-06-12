Bailey Horn will get his chance to play professional baseball.
Horn, a former Super Centex star at West who also pitched at McLennan Community College and Auburn, was selected in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Thursday. The Chicago White Sox took the left-hander with the 142nd pick of the shortened 160-pick draft.
Horn ranks as one of West’s all-time best players, as he went 26-3 with 252 strikeouts his final two seasons as the ace for back-to-back state championship teams. From there, he enrolled at MCC, where he was an all-region performer in 2017 who went 7-0 that year before missing most of the next season due to Tommy John surgery.
Horn transferred from MCC to Auburn, and as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 he went 4-1 while helping the Tigers reach the College World Series. He was off to a splendid start in 2020 with a 3-1 record and 2.08 ERA when COVID-19 halted the season.
The slot value of the No. 142 pick is $386,600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.