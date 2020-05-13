Blake Dwyer will continue his college basketball career at the University of Dallas.

The former Super Centex standout from Reicher has signed with the Crusaders, an NCAA Division III team that plays in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The 5-foot-11 guard signed with Ranger College coming out of Reicher in 2016, after averaging 26.2 points his junior season and 19.2 as a senior.

Dallas went 12-13 overall and 8-10 in SCAC play in the 2019-20 season.

Load comments