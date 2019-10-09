Mart Refugio

Mart defender Elijah Green (left) pressures Refugio quarterback Jared Kelley in the first half of the 2017 2A Division I state championship game.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Another Central Texas player who has made a sudden impact on his college roster is Mart’s Elijah “Day-Day” Green.

Green is a true freshman linebacker at Division II Missouri Southern State. He’s currently running second team, but has seen action in every game and has 21 tackles in the Lions’ five games.

Green won Class 2A Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association his senior year. Playing defensive tackle, he motored to 131 tackles to go with four forced fumbles, 25 quarterback pressures and a blocked field goal as Mart won its second straight state championship.

