Lee Yearwood

Lee Yearwood (left), a former Baylor basketball player and Richfield High School coach, was recently inducted into his high school’s Hall of Fame in Mount Vernon, Ill.

 Mount Vernon Sentinel photo

Last weekend Lee Yearwood was inducted into the Mount Vernon (Ill.) High School Hall of Fame. Yearwood was part of a state medalist 880 relay team at Mount Vernon in 1960.

He has several Central Texas connections, as he was a two-year letterman at guard for the Baylor basketball team in 1963-65. He later became head basketball coach at Richfield High School and an elementary school principal in Crawford.

Yearwood is already part of the Rend Lake (Ill.) Junior College Athletic Hall of Fame.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments