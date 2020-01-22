Last weekend Lee Yearwood was inducted into the Mount Vernon (Ill.) High School Hall of Fame. Yearwood was part of a state medalist 880 relay team at Mount Vernon in 1960.
He has several Central Texas connections, as he was a two-year letterman at guard for the Baylor basketball team in 1963-65. He later became head basketball coach at Richfield High School and an elementary school principal in Crawford.
Yearwood is already part of the Rend Lake (Ill.) Junior College Athletic Hall of Fame.
